Data#3 passes AU$1bn revenue mark in record-breaking financial year

Data centre services and business technology solutions provider Data#3 has posted record results for the 2017 financial year.

For the period ending June 30 2017, the Brisbane-based company recorded revenues of AU$1.1bn, an increase of 11.7% on the previous financial year.

Gross profits hit $158.9mn while net profits after tax reached $15.4mn, a new company record.

RELATED STORIES:

Commenting on the company’s FY17 performance, CEO and MD Laurence Baynham said: “The FY17 results reflect the company’s ongoing strategy of transitioning from primarily a product centric approach to an increasingly service centric approach in a rapidly changing IT environment. These results are also a testament to the very dedicated and skilled team of people we’re proud to have at Data#3.

“2017 represents several milestones for Data#3, including 40 years in business and 20 years on the ASX. I am therefore pleased to add to these milestones our achievement of $1 billion in revenue and a record profit,”

It has been an excellent month for the business, as it also scooped The Australian Business Awards Employer of Choice (EOC) prize.

The EOC accolade recognises organisations which have developed leading workplaces that maximise the full potential of their workforce through practices that demonstrate effective employee recruitment, engagement and retention.