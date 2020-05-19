Article
Technology

AirTrunk opens hyperscale data centre in Melbourne

By Addie Thomes
May 19, 2020
Data centre operator AirTrunk has unveiled a new hyperscale campus in Melbourne, the biggest of its kind in the city.

Located in the west of Melbourne, the site matches the credentials of the company’s recently-opened flagship data centre in Sydney.

The facility is designed for large cloud, content and enterprise customers who require services for housing high volumes of information. The campus is also designed to meet the Australian government’s high security requirements.

According to Robin Khuda, CEO and founder of AirTrunk, the lack of hyperscale platforms that can support the rapid growth of cloud and content services in the region led to this project going ahead.

He said: “Complementing our flagship facility in Sydney, AirTrunk Melbourne is the latest milestone in our expansion in the Asia-Pacific region, meeting the needs of customers in this market.

“The adoption of cloud services continues to climb at an incredible rate. And as this data grows, technology companies need the flexibility to scale up their data requirements quickly, securely and efficiently. AirTrunk is uniquely positioned to build innovative hyperscale data centres of the class and scale that meets the needs of our customers today and tomorrow.”

When fully completed, the data centre will have a total capacity in excess of 50MW of IT load across 20 data halls. This will make AirTrunk Melbourne the largest carrier neutral data centre in Victoria, storing mission critical infrastructure for some of the world’s biggest companies.

