AirTrunk appoints COO as part of data centre operations expansion

As it looks to grow its operations across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, AirTrunk has appointed Dana Adams as its chief operations officer (COO)

AirTrunk is a hyperscale data company, directly serving the exponential expansion of companies’ data requirements by working to create a platform for cloud, content, and large enterprise customers across APAC.

The company is currently developing data centres around the region where its design and construction methodologies will enable the provision of scalable and sustainable data centre solutions at a price that undercuts its competitors.

AirTrunk says reliability, technological innovation, and energy efficiency are among its primary focuses for data centre development.

Joining the firm from Iron Mountain in Boston, Adams will oversee AirTrunk’s asset management, facility operations, and security and compliance functions, as well as ensuring operational excellence and outstanding customer service for the firm’s APAC facilities.

Adams brings a wealth of experience to the company, having managed a series of large data centre portfolios and expanded them through acquisitions, development, and leasing.

She has also previously taken charge of scaling operations around the world whilst managing assets worth in excess of US$1bn.

In addition to appointing a COO as it looks to ramp up its data centre operations, AirTrunk appointed William Nicholson as technical director of critical environments in July.

Nicholson joined the firm from Global Switch, where he was responsible for the company’s compliance disciplines and technical operations as its regional critical environments director for APAC.

“Dana and William bring a high calibre of experience to AirTrunk. Dana’s track record in leading high-performance operations and William’s expertise in operating critical environments will complement our already impressive data centre operations”, said Robin Khuda, founder and CEO of AirTrunk.