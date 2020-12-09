AirTrunk launches first Hong Kong hyperscale data centre

In an announcement made by AirTrunk the company marks the expansion of its presence in Asia Pacific (APAC) with the launch of its first hyperscale data centre in Hong Kong. The company’s latest data centre is reported to be a scalable 20+ megawatt (MW) hyperscale data centre, that is connected, secure, and an efficient location for the cloud in Hong Kong.

"The opening of AirTrunk's first data centre in Hong Kong demonstrates a strong vote of confidence in Hong Kong as a prime location for data centres in Asia. High-end data centres, like AirTrunk, can leverage the city's sophisticated high-tech infrastructure, tech professionals, reliable power supply, and robust enforcement of data privacy and security to expand in the region,” commented Charles Ng Associate Director-General of Investment Promotion at Invest Hong Kong.

In developing the new hyperscale data centre AirTrunk converted an eight-storey industrial building into a hyperscale data centre in a rapid timeframe to support the increase in cloud customers in the region. Throughout the project AirTrunk maintained strict protocols to protect workers from the risks of COVID-19, such measures included onsite testing facilities, as well as building key data centre components offsite in controlled environments.

"We're seeing record levels of demand for hyperscale infrastructure across the Asia-Pacific region. To meet this demand, we're building hyperscale data centres at record speed, safely and to the highest standards. We completed AirTrunk HKG1 in just over a year despite COVID-19. The opening of AirTrunk HKG1 marks a key milestone in our expanding regional platform. We have an exciting year ahead with hyperscale data centres opening in Singapore, Sydney North and Tokyo along with major expansions of our Sydney West and Melbourne facilities,” added Robin Khuda, Founder and CEO of AirTrunk.

"AirTrunk's clients benefit from our leading customer experience and hyperscale operations including world-class reliability, facility management and security. HKG1 has been designed to meet the stringent security requirements of our global technology customers (PCI DSS, ISO27001, SOC2 Type 2) and will deploy advanced access control, threat monitoring and detection systems," concluded KC Li, Head of Hong Kong at AirTrunk.

The launch of its latest data centre in Hong Kong reportedly marks AirTrunk as the first Australian data centre business to open a data centre in Hong Kong.

For more information, click here!

For more information on business topics in Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief APAC .