Metronode to sell Equinix its 10 data centres for $1bn

Equinix, the world’s biggest data centre operator, is about to treble its footprint in Australia after agreeing to buy Metronode and its portfolio of 10 data centres.

The AU$1.035bn deal involves 80,000sqm of valuable assets, including a site in Perth which is to house the landing station for the new Vocus Australia Singapore Cable.

David Yuile, CEO, Metronode, said: "With this acquisition, companies operating across Australia will have access to the largest network of highly interconnected data centers in the world. Metronode is excited to become part of an industry-leading company and further help our customers to build their digital infrastructure and drive competitive advantage in the digital age."

Metronode has two data centres in Melbourne, three in greater Sydney (including one in Illawarra), two in Perth, and one in each of Canberra, Adelaide and Brisbane, serving some of the country’s largest corporations, government agencies, telecommunications and IT service providers.

The acquired Metronode sites add approximately 20,000sqm of gross colocation space to the Equinix footprint.

Jeremy Deutsch, Managing Director, Equinix Australia, commented: “As well as expanding our national footprint with Metronode's existing sites, this acquisition also enables us to build out sites that are currently in development to further expand our presence in Australia.

“This will enable us to continue to deliver the level of excellence and interconnection that our customers expect, and signifies our commitment to the region in supporting the growth of digital businesses. We look forward to welcoming the Metronode team into the Equinix family.”

The acquisition will bring the total Asia-Pacific coverage of Equinix to 40 data centres, and will extend its global footprint to 200 data centres in 52 markets.