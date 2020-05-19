Article
Technology

Fluccs buys up East Coast data companies in bid to strengthen Australian industry

By Addie Thomes
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Brisbane’s cloud services company, Fluccs, has completed the acquisition of three new businesses along the East Coast as it seeks to keep the Australian data market competitive against offshore alternatives.

The acquisition of Exigent Australia, Virtual DataCentre and 10TB Servers will extend the company’s ability to serve Australian and international businesses, not-for-profit, corporate and government clients.

It is thought that the new purchases will add around 50% to Fluccs’ revenues.

RELATED STORIES:

Angus Thomson, Founder and CEO of Fluccs, said: “We are excited to be growing in the face of international corporations expanding into Australia. We strongly believe there will always be a place for Australian companies that provide local service from local infrastructure.

“The addition of Exigent Australia clients and infrastructure into the Fluccs family further increases our service capability and means we can continue to offer high quality, reliable services at extremely competitive price points.”

Fluccs servers are located at NEXTDC’s flagship Data Centre “B1” in Brisbane. B1 is Queensland’s most fibre-connected commercial Data Centre, benefiting from the diverse fibre-network infrastructure in the Brisbane CBD. The Exigent Australia acquisition adds servers located at Equinix Data Centres in Sydney and Melbourne.

NEXTDCAustralian data centre industryFluccs
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy