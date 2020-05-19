$1bn Metronode takeover makes Equinix Australia’s biggest data centre provider

Equinix has trebled its data centre footprint in Australia after closing a $1bn deal to buy Metronode.

Metronode has two data centres in Melbourne, three in greater Sydney (including one in Illawarra), two in Perth, and one in each of Canberra, Adelaide and Brisbane, taking Equinix’s footprint in Australia to 15 sites.

This equates to more than 860,000 sq ft of land, 90% of which is owned, being added to the global portfolio of what is comfortably Australia and world’s largest data centre operator.

See also:

Samuel Lee, President of Equinix Asia-Pacific, commented: “The acquisition of Metronode ensures Equinix will continue to strengthen its leadership position in the Asia-Pacific region and support our ongoing global expansion while further enabling Australia's digital economy.

“Equinix is increasingly helping customers to digitally transform their businesses through deploying high-level interconnections taking their infrastructure, applications and services closer to customers and partners.”

The firm is looking to take advantage of the proliferation of digital projects sweeping through organisations in Australia.

Indeed, Microsoft and IDC predict that digital transformation will contribute $45bn to Australia’s GDP in four years, growing the country’s economy by an extra 0.5% a year.

Equinix is also well positioned to connect Australian companies with overseas business opportunities, notably through Metronode’s site in Perth, which is to house the landing station for the new Vocus Australia Singapore Cable.

The Equinix footprint in the Asia-Pacific region now includes 40 data centres and extends the company's global footprint to 200 data centres across 52 markets.