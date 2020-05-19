AirTrunk is the latest company to open a Sydney data centre

Western Sydney has unveiled another data centre as Australia continues to grow its footprint in the industry.

This newest 60,000sqm site is AirTrunk’s first data centre in the Asia Pacific region, with the company set to open another facility in Melbourne in due course.

Designed to the Australian Government’s high security requirements, AirTrunk’s hyperscale offering operates at a total capacity in excess of 80MW of IT load.

AirTrunk says it will be one of the largest carrier neutral data centres in the region, housing mission critical infrastructure for some of the world’s biggest companies.

Robin Khuda, CEO and founder of AirTrunk, said: “The rapid growth of cloud adoption has driven demand for secure, reliable and scalable data storage solutions in the Asia-Pacific region. AirTrunk has the financial capabilities and expertise to respond to that demand. We’ve demonstrated our unique value proposition to the Australian market and have already achieved substantial market share very quickly.”

For the wider area, the construction and operation of the data centre has led to an uptick in local employment.

Minister for Western Sydney Stuart Ayres added: “We’re delighted AirTrunk has chosen Western Sydney for this massive investment – building this centre has created around 300 jobs and 180 more people will be employed here permanently once operational.”