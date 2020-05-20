Cloud Expo Asia kicks off in Singapore, promises to 'leave impossibility at the door'

Asia’s cloud and digital transformation showcase, Cloud Expo Asia, is back for 2017.

The free-to-attend event takes place in Singapore, and last year welcomed 12,958 tech buyers and influences over its two-day period.

This year, Cloud Expo will host over 300 exhibitors from leading tech companies and feature 350 guest speakers.

Some of the speakers to attend include Alex Cheng, CTO for IT, Data Centre and Cloud Solution Sales at Huawei; Regis Louis, a VP at Oracle; and Varun Mittal, Asian Fintech Lead at Ernst & Young.

Among other companies set to appear are Telstra, Wipro, Adobe, Microsoft, IBM and Google.

The Expo invites attendees to “come to learn. Touch and explore the latest disruptive business technologies.”

The Expo, held at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, claims that it “puts the tools of possibilities in your hands. And then shows you how to use them.”

The organisers of the event have stressed the fact that the Cloud is now “a reality in the way we all do business every day,” whether an organisation is a start-up or a big corporation. They add: “We’re way past if. We’re way beyond when? We’re now at how.”