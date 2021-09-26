CIPS awards India's GeM win at 2021 Procurement awards

Chartered Institue for Procurement and Supply (CIPS) has crowned public procurement platform GeM winner of the ‘Best use of digital technology’ category at its Excellence in Procurement awards 2021. An Indian state-run e-commerce portal, GeM was placed ahead of some of the biggest names in the industry including Vendigital, GEP, and Jaguar Land Rover as it swipes the win.

“GeM emerged the winner in this category after competing with some of the biggest and best names in procurement across the public and private sector globally, including GEP, Jaguar Land Rover, Royal Dutch Shell and Vendigital,” said the commerce and industry ministry.

Leading the way for the procurement industry

GeM’s successes didn’t stop there as it was also shortlisted in the finals for ‘Public Procurement Project of the Year’ and ‘Best Initiative to Build a Diverse Supply Base’. CIPS sang GeM’s praises, recognising its continued achievements within the industry and its massive potential to lead procurement in the right direction for growth.

“In less than five years since, GeM has completely disrupted this ecosystem through its unified digital marketplace and vast and diverse ecosystem of buyer organisations and sellers,” CIPS said. “This is a testament to the power of a forward-looking technology-driven approach- leveraging cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence including machine learning, natural language processing, blockchain etc - in reinforcing users’ growing faith on the platform.”

The public procurement platform victor is responsible for the procurement of commodities and services by central and state government parties. GeM boasts a high-quality customer experience, with a variety of payment methods available to both its buyers and sellers, and operates as an end-to-end solution for the acquisition of everyday commodities by government customers.

An already sparkling reputation bolstered by the win

“The design and development of the GeM platform - its digital features and functionalities, key business processes as well as the ancillary offline activities like outreach and training of stakeholders are guided by the three goals - driving transparency, efficiency and inclusiveness,” CIPS continues.

“GeM is an example of how digital platforms created with a strategic and clear intent to transform legacy processes can effect lasting change.”

GeM drives for innovation and the streamlining of processes through the use of technology, pursuing transparency, efficiency, and inclusivity. It’s taking the procurement world by storm, and CIPS’s award has bolstered its already growing industry reputation.