Profile Picture

Ellie Dean

Editor

Profile Picture
Follow on LinkedIn

Articles by Ellie Dean

View All
Featured

Vitrinite's coal mine rouses Australian sustainability woes

Vitrinite, a coal-focused mining company, gets the go-ahead for its metallurgical Vulcan mine complex worth US$160mn located in Queensland, Australia

Featured

CIPS awards India's GeM win at 2021 Procurement awards

Public procurement platform GeM crowned winner of CIPS’s 2021 Excellence in Procurement awards ahead of some of the biggest names in the industry

Featured

Rio Tinto ensures Australia gets sustainability boost

Australian mining giant Rio Tinto targets triple the local Queensland solar generation capacity after giving solar plant development deal to EDL

Featured

Australia ditches deal with France for US-UK contract

Australia’s left France feeling shunned after the country ditches their €31bn ordinary submarine deal in favour of a nuclear programme with the US and UK