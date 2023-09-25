Sign up now for hybrid Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE event

Procurement and supply chain professionals from the Asia & ANZ region can register for free online access to the world’s fastest-growing industry event – Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE.

Being held on 26 and 27 September 2023 at London’s Business Design Centre, the two-day event features leading executives from some of the world’s most important organisations.

Featuring exclusive keynotes, intimate fireside discussions, and lively roundtable debates virtual attendees can also play an active role and network with like-minded industry leaders via the event app.

The event is being broadcast live from 10am BST (5pm Singapore, 7pm Sydney) and registering today for the event means you will be able to watch all sessions on demand.