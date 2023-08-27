Speaker highlights for Sustainability Live hybrid event

The countdown is on to Sustainability LIVE – the two-day hybrid learning and networking event being held in London from 6-7 September 2023.

Hosted by BizClik, publishers of Business Chief, the event is being held at the iconic Business Design Centre with more than 6,000 people already registered to attend, with more than 70 speakers across two conference stages.

As well as attending in person, the hybrid nature of the event means registered guests can join from anywhere in the world – live streaming sessions and networking via the event app.

Here, Business Chief selects some of the highlights from the main stage.

Sustainability LIVE Day 1 Highlights