Speaker highlights for Sustainability Live hybrid event
The countdown is on to Sustainability LIVE – the two-day hybrid learning and networking event being held in London from 6-7 September 2023.
Hosted by BizClik, publishers of Business Chief, the event is being held at the iconic Business Design Centre with more than 6,000 people already registered to attend, with more than 70 speakers across two conference stages.
As well as attending in person, the hybrid nature of the event means registered guests can join from anywhere in the world – live streaming sessions and networking via the event app.
Here, Business Chief selects some of the highlights from the main stage.
Sustainability LIVE Day 1 Highlights
Steve Smith
Head of Global Marketing: Energy Management Thought Leadership and Communications
Schneider Electric
Schneider Electric’s Steve Smith provides the perfect start to the show, as he sets out his playbook for The Fastest Path to Net Zero. With more than 140,000 people in more than 100 countries, Schneider Electric has natural insight into the global issues that matter most. No wonder they regularly come top of rankings for the most sustainable companies in the world.
Smith is a return speaker to this event and his previous sessions have always proved both popular and insightful – as he shares in-depth knowledge of the challenges we face to deliver more energy while reducing environmental impact.
Sean Jones
Chief Sustainability Officer
Microsoft Germany
Sean Jones studied chemical engineering at Berkeley and worked at BASF for more than 12 years before stints in senior roles at consultancies Accenture and Deloitte. He joined Microsoft in his current role in March and is leading the development of sustainability solutions and ecosystems for customers and partners at Microsoft Germany. Or, in his own words, he is helping Microsoft save the world with the heart of a (grand)father and the mind of an engineer.
Hear Jones share his sustainability transformation experiences in consumer goods and chemicals, as well as digital transformation consulting – and of course Microsoft’s sustainability strategy.
Fabrice Beaulieu
Chief Marketing, Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer
Reckitt
Reckitt’s household-name hygiene and wellness brands have been making a difference in people’s lives for more than 200 years, but now the company is embedding digital and sustainability into its playbook. Hear Fabrice Beaulieu discuss how he is driving sustainable growth in this fireside session where he will discuss the importance of addressing consumer expectations and being a responsible business.
Linda Freiner
Group Head of Sustainability
Zurich Insurance
Linda Freiner joined the insurance giant a decade ago and is responsible for global strategy development and integration of sustainability across the Group. She also oversees management of the Z Zurich Foundation and is a member of the Zurich Leadership Team. Prior to joining Zurich, Freiner worked at Procter & Gamble and the World Economic Forum.
She says her professional objective is to help guide organisations through a sustainability transformation which can innovate business models and create more positive impact on our planet and our society.
Sustainability LIVE Day 2 Highlights
Adam Elman
Head of Sustainability – EMEA
Google
Another speaker that returns to Sustainability LIVE by popular demand, Adam Elman works at the meeting point of physical, digital and natural worlds. He coordinates with Google's real world and digital infrastructure teams – from real estate and supply chains, to data centres and products – to ensure the technology giant is capitalising on opportunities to strategically advance sustainability. Elman has 16 years of experience at companies including Amazon and retailer Marks & Spencer. A Chartered Environmentalist, he works as a catalyst for change.
Marie Sallois
Director of Corporate Sustainability
The International Olympic Committee
Marie Sallois currently serves as the Corporate and Sustainable Development Director at the International Olympic Committee (IOC). As such she supports the roll-out of the Olympic Movement’s strategic roadmap, Olympic Agenda 2020+5, and drives the implementation of sustainable development within the Olympic Movement. This includes environmental responsibility and social responsibility (human rights and gender equality, diversity and inclusion), as well as Olympic Games impact and legacy. Sallois is in her 20th year at the IOC and prior to that worked at a number of leading consultancies.
Tobias Kederer
EMEA Head of Sustainability & Migrations / Modernization
AWS
Tobias Kederer leads the EMEA AWS Sustainability and Migration Practice for Professional Services. His team of experts partner with enterprise customers to migrate to the cloud and then leverage cloud capabilities to innovate – which includes accelerating the sustainability transformation of AWS customers through the use of data analytics, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence. At the show, his keynote session will be Accelerating Sustainability & Decarbonisation through the AWS Cloud.
