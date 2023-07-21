Brisbane Olympics 2032: Government prepares procurement plan

An estimated $180bn in Government procurement contracts are expected to be handed to regional businesses in the build up to the Brisbane Olympics in 2032.

A ‘Buy Queensland’ approach has been adopted in the official procurement strategy by the Queensland Government as preparations ramp up in terms of construction and other infrastructure projects.

‘Buy Queensland' approach

So far the strategy has seen 70,000 Queensland businesses share in $57.81bn in government procurement contracts, which is a key component of the arrangements of the games to make sure regional businesses benefit from the games.

The document not only promotes the use of local suppliers, but also sets targets for the use of smaller businesses and those with clear plans for lowering emissions.

The Olympics and Paralympic games presents opportunities across a range of sectors including infrastructure, new housing, essential goods and services and technology solutions.

"I have always said that all of Queensland will share the pride of hosting the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games. That includes Queensland businesses,” said Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk

"Buy Queensland prioritises Queensland businesses for government contracts – it's been a massive success since it was first adopted by our great sporting state in 2017. This procurement approach multiplies the value of government spending and ensures the benefits are shared among Queenslanders.”

"The Q2032 Procurement Strategy means we'll give priority to firms that employ Queenslanders, companies that invest in our State and our people, and those which use local materials and produce, to help keep Queensland on the winner's podium,” said Public Works Minister, Mick de Brenni.