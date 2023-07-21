Article
Corporate Finance

Brisbane Olympics 2032: Government prepares procurement plan

By Neil Perry
July 21, 2023
undefined mins
Brisbane Olympics 2032
Brisbane Olympics 2032
With less than 10 years to go until the Brisbane Olympics in Australia, Queensland based businesses are set for a huge procurement boost

An estimated $180bn in Government procurement contracts are expected to be handed to regional businesses in the build up to the Brisbane Olympics in 2032.

A ‘Buy Queensland’ approach has been adopted in the official procurement strategy by the Queensland Government as preparations ramp up in terms of construction and other infrastructure projects.

‘Buy Queensland' approach

So far the strategy has seen 70,000 Queensland businesses share in $57.81bn in government procurement contracts, which is a key component of the arrangements of the games to make sure regional businesses benefit from the games.

The document not only promotes the use of local suppliers, but also sets targets for the use of smaller businesses and those with clear plans for lowering emissions.

The Olympics and Paralympic games presents opportunities across a range of sectors including infrastructure, new housing, essential goods and services and technology solutions.

"I have always said that all of Queensland will share the pride of hosting the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games. That includes Queensland businesses,” said Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk 

"Buy Queensland prioritises Queensland businesses for government contracts – it's been a massive success since it was first adopted by our great sporting state in 2017.  This procurement approach multiplies the value of government spending and ensures the benefits are shared among Queenslanders.”

"The Q2032 Procurement Strategy means we'll give priority to firms that employ Queenslanders, companies that invest in our State and our people, and those which use local materials and produce, to help keep Queensland on the winner's podium,” said Public Works Minister, Mick de Brenni.

Olympic benefits to Australia 

In the next decade the Olympic and Paralympic Summer Games will be in Paris in 2024 and Los Angeles in 2028 before arriving in Brisbane in 2032.  It is forecast to generate $8.1bn of benefits to Queensland and £17.6bn of benefits to Australia.  

Alongside international partnerships, the Queensland Government are using the Buy Queensland approach to make sure they have a stable of games-ready suppliers who meet geographic, sustainability, ethical and diversity criteria. 

*************************************************

For more insights into Procurement & Supply Chain - check out the latest edition of Procurement Magazine and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn & Twitter

Other magazines that may be of interest - Supply Chain Magazine | Sustainability Magazine

Please also check out our upcoming event - Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE in London at the BDC on Sept 26/27th 2023

*********************************************

BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover 'Executive Communities' for CEOs, CFOs, CMOs, Sustainability Leaders, Procurement & Supply Chain Leaders, Technology & AI Leaders, Cyber Leaders, FinTech & InsurTech Leaders as well as covering industries such as Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare + Food & Drink.

BizClik, based in London, Dubai & New York offers services such as Content Creation, Advertising & Sponsorship Solutions, Webinars & Events.

ProcurementCorporate FinanceAustralia
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 women behind India’s most successful tech startups

Innovative, talented and driven – these 10 female founders are the brains behind some of India’s most successful tech startups, from unicorns to soonicorns

Top 10 best private members clubs in Singapore and Hong Kong

Culture vulture. Crypto enthusiast. Wine connoisseur. Watch collector. These 10 private members’ clubs in Singapore and Hong Kong cater to all interests

Top 10 chaebol chiefs: driving conglomerates in South Korea

These ten bosses are leading South Korea’s biggest corporate dynasties into the future – from Samsung to SK, Lotte to LG

Top 10 airlines in Asia for excellent customer satisfaction

Leadership & Strategy

Top 10 female executives leading Japan's charge for change

Leadership & Strategy

Top 10 most valuable unicorns in China – phones to drones

Corporate Finance