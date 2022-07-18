APAC companies most receptive to smart manufacturing

Nine in 10 organisations in Asia Pacific (93%) believe smart manufacturing is key to their organisation's future success, and as a result are adopting solutions faster than businesses in other regions.

That’s according to the just-released State of Smart Manufacturing Report from Plex Systems , a Rockwell Automation company and lead in cloud-delivered smart manufacturing solutions.

The research reveals that smart manufacturing adoption accelerated by 50% globally in 2021, thanks in large part to the pandemic which sped up adoption. This means that two out of every three manufacturers are currently using some form of smart manufacturing component.

These new technologies are now solving the industry's critical challenges, and adoption will continue to accelerate in 2022, with estimates that by the end of 2022, three-quarters of organisations worldwide will adopt some components of smart manufacturing.

According to Jerry Foster , CTO at Plex Systems, a scalable technology strategy makes it possible to incrementally adopt solutions and achieve value quickly.

“As manufacturers look to streamline processes and solve today's challenges, they are placing significant value on using smart technology to address and improve actual business outcomes," he said.