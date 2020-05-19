Article
Technology

Adelaide to Offer Free Outdoor Wi-Fi

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The South Australian city is set to become the nation’s first to offer free outdoor Wi-Fi by the end of next year, Adelaide Now reported.

Provided by the state government and the Adelaide City Council, the city centre’s internet coverage will be available in public areas including Rundle Mall, Victoria Square and the Riverbank precinct. City festivals and events will also feature Wi-Fi coverage.

"We want to project the image of Adelaide being a modern, progressive city and to do that you've got to have the latest technology," SA Premier Jay Weatherill told ABC News.

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Click here to read the November issue of Business Review Australia

"This will give us the real edge on any other capital city in the nation because we want to attract more people into the city and this is how you get public life, you give people the opportunities to do the things they need to do in public spaces."

Currently, the city is running a 12-month trial of free Wi-Fi on all Adelaide Metro trams and aboard 20 buses.

A similar service has been implemented across the globe in cities such as Prague, Singapore, Auckland, Wellington, Chattanooga and Luxembourg.

"We want to make Adelaide a modern, progressive and smart city,"said Mr Weatherill.

AustraliaBusiness Review AustraliaTechnologyAdelaide
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy