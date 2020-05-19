Adelaide to Offer Free Outdoor Wi-Fi

Follow @BizReviewAU

The South Australian city is set to become the nation’s first to offer free outdoor Wi-Fi by the end of next year, Adelaide Now reported.

Provided by the state government and the Adelaide City Council, the city centre’s internet coverage will be available in public areas including Rundle Mall, Victoria Square and the Riverbank precinct. City festivals and events will also feature Wi-Fi coverage.

"We want to project the image of Adelaide being a modern, progressive city and to do that you've got to have the latest technology," SA Premier Jay Weatherill told ABC News.

"This will give us the real edge on any other capital city in the nation because we want to attract more people into the city and this is how you get public life, you give people the opportunities to do the things they need to do in public spaces."

Currently, the city is running a 12-month trial of free Wi-Fi on all Adelaide Metro trams and aboard 20 buses.

A similar service has been implemented across the globe in cities such as Prague, Singapore, Auckland, Wellington, Chattanooga and Luxembourg.

"We want to make Adelaide a modern, progressive and smart city,"said Mr Weatherill.