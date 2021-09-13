Vestas secures a contract for three wind projects in Taiwan

Vestas Wind Systems has extended its partnership portfolio through an agreement with Western Power Distribution (WPD). Vestas has secured an order from the German energy developer, involving the supply of 50MW of renewable energy to three of its projects: Chuangwei 2, Leadway 2 and Hsinyuan wind farms based in Taiwan.

The largest of the projects is the Hsinyuan wind farm, which will use six V136-4.2 MW turbines and be constructed using 112-metre towers, coupled with the largest onshore turbine rotors in any Taiwan wind farm—increasing the productivity of the project during below optimal wind conditions.

The Chuangwei 2 and Leadway 2 sites will be comprised of four and two V117-4.2 MW turbines on 91.5-metre tower installations.

‘We are pleased to extend our long-term partnership with our global key account, WPD in Taiwan’, says Purvin Patel, President and CEO of Vestas Asia Pacific. ‘We would like to thank WPD for entrusting Vestas with these projects and strengthening our working relationship in this region. We remain committed to developing the wind industry in Taiwan and driving the adoption of renewable energy in the region’.

Achim Berge Olsen, Chief Operating Officer of WPD AG, adds, ‘The current supply order to Vestas initiates the next phase of our growth strategy in Asia, where we aim to further, expand our strong position in the Taiwanese wind energy market and accelerate our developments in other Asian markets’.

The agreement will also see Vestas supply Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) services to optimise the new wind projects and provide WPD will a long-term maintenance guarantee. This is one of the varying management and energy optimisation solutions provided by the company.

