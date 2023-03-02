Profile Picture

Tom Swallow

Editor

My passion for writing—and all things creative—accelerated as I climbed the ladder from Editorial Assistant to Editor in under 18 months. In that time, I've had the pleasure of writing various content types from B2B content for web and social media, to interview industry executives on topics, such as technology, supply chain and procurement, fintech, mining and energy, and sustainability—including e-mobility, net zero and ESG discussions. This allows me to craft features and long-form articles on high-level executives and the companies they work for to promote their business achievements.

Articles by Tom Swallow

Dialight’s LED light creates a safer workplace environment

Dialight, the world-leading provider of Industrial and Hazardous application LED lighting, puts health and safety at the forefront of their ESG message

Interbrand highlight Best Global Brands in the latest report

The Best Global Brands 2021 report, produced by Interbrand, highlights some of the most significant businesses in the global markets

Daimler opens electric vehicle development centre in China

Daimer AG has expanded its electric vehicle research and development capabilities with its China Technology Centre

How are mining organisations supporting indigenous people?

Following lots of talk about net-zero initiatives, we look at how mining firms are tackling other sustainability issues within local communities