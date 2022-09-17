Lightyear 0 – probably the world’s most sustainable car

The world’s first solar car has humble beginnings. Born in a kitchen in the Netherlands in 2016, the car began with a sketch by five students with a dream. Six years later and Lightyear 0 is gearing up to hit roads this November.

“Now, after six years of testing, iterating (re)designing, and countless obstacles, Lightyear 0 is proof that the impossible is actually possible,” says Lightyear’s CEO, Lex Hoefsloot , one of five co-founders of the Eindhoven-headquartered high-tech startup.