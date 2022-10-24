Bain & WWF report shows shift in fashion to sustainability

Consumer demand for more sustainable fashion is nothing new. Yet a new report from consultancy Bain & Company in conjunction with WWF Italy suggests the challenges and opportunities ahead may be greater than some fashion brands realise.

The research report How Brands Can Embrace the Sustainable Fashion Opportunity shows that while 15% of fashion consumers are already concerned about sustainability, there is a sharp increase in this figure on the horizon – going as high as 50%.

The report surveyed 5,900 fashion consumers in China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US), with almost two thirds of those (65%) saying they care about the environment but only some regularly prioritise sustainability.

“Sustainable shopping is an inevitable change. Concern for sustainability is strong among younger generations – and growing overall,” said Claudia D’Arpizio, a Bain & Company senior partner in Milan and the firm’s global head of Fashion & Luxury.

“Hence, fashion brands need to embrace the sustainability conversation and make sustainable purchasing easier for all consumers. Brands that proactively design sustainability into their strategy and operations will cement their relevance and capture a windfall of unmet demand, now and into the future.”

Payal Luthra, Global Apparel and Textiles Lead at WWF added that the fashion industry is responsible for many damaging impacts to nature that actually put its own survival at risk.

“The time is now for brands to take action on sustainability – they'll not only benefit from enhanced resilience but will have incredible opportunity to build brand loyalty with increasingly conscious consumers,” said Luthra.