People Moves APAC: Adidas, Honda, IKEA, Barclays, KPMG

Adrian Siu named new CEO of Adidas Greater China

Seasoned sporting goods industry leader Adrian Siu has been named as the new chief executive of Adidas Greater China, as the sportswear giant looks to boost sales following 15% losses in the Chinese market.

An experienced group managing director skilled in brand building, consumer marketing, channel development, retail operations, distribution expansion, digital brand commerce and strategic business planning, Adrian has been with Adidas Greater China for the last six years, recently serving as Senior VP of Commercial. He also previously spent 14 years with Adidas, from 2002 to 2015, where he held numerous management roles for the sporting brand’s Hong Kong operation. In-between his two stints at Adidas, Siu served as chief executive for Cosmo-Lady, an intimate wear brand in China.

Adrian began his career at Unilever in Hong Kong where he spent seven years as senior sales manager. He has an MBA from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.