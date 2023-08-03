Panasonic switches from TVs to EVs for sustainability vision

Not so long ago, if you were watching TV, chances are you were doing so on a Japanese brand. Companies like Hitachi, Toshiba, Sony, Sanyo, Sharp and Mitsubishi became synonymous with the latest and greatest consumer electronics. And then there was Panasonic.

Even now, Panasonic screens and monitors are renowned for their superior quality, but market forces have effectively put the TV arm of the Group out of business. Panasonic closed television production plants across the globe, from the US to Vietnam, and now outsources to the Chinese manufacturer TCL.

As TV sets have become cheaper, largely down to cheap Chinese production, more and more ‘traditional’ brands have thrown in the towel. Hitachi stopped in-house production a decade ago, while in 2018 Toshiba sold its TV business to China’s Hisense Group.

But there is a happier ending to this manufacturing melodrama, with Panasonic Group ditching loss-making aspects of the business and increasing its focus on the new energy opportunity.

Panasonic aims to put planet first with Green Impact

Founded in 1918, Panasonic Group always had long-term goals. In 1932, founder Konosuke Matsushita established an astonishing 250-year plan spanning ten generations.

Current Group Chief Executive Officer of Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Yuki Kusumi, has set out his own vision for the remaining 160 years of the original founder’s vision.

Top priority is the environment, with the group embracing the Panasonic Green Impact. This ambitious plan aims to ‘create impact that reduces CO2 emissions by more than 300 million tons, or about 1% of current total global emission’.