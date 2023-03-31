India, China, and Singapore highlights of Kearney FDI Index

The latest annual global survey by management consultancy Kearney makes positive reading for the APAC region as it recovers strongly from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kearney’s 2023 Foreign Direct Investment Confidence Index (FDICI) was conducted in January when the global economic outlook appeared even gloomier. Since then, the picture is looking more positive, with the likes of the International Monetary Fund’s World Economic Outlook suggesting it no longer expected a global recession in 2023.

This is the first time that Kearney has included a ranking for emerging markets, and Southeast Asia performs strongly, with Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam ranking from 10 to 13 on the list.