Few banks globally can match the recent credentials of Singapore’s DBS Bank. Since 2018, the financial institution has been named Best Bank in the World 2022 (Global Finance), World’s Best Bank 2021 (Euromoney), and Global bank of the Year 2018 (The Banker).

DBS was not just the first in Singapore but the first bank in Asia to receive such global recognition.

Founded in 1968, DBS now has more than 36,000 employees, and has just enjoyed its most profitable quarter, with net profits rising 43% year on year to SG$2.57 billion (US$1.9 billion).

An early adopter of technology, DBS has also picked up numerous digital banking awards and now considers itself as a tech company offering financial services. As they say, “ a different kind of world calls for a different kind of bank”.

Driving that change and digital transformation is Lim Him Chuan, Head of Group Strategy, Transformation, Analytics and Research, where he works closely with the Group CEO Piyush Gupta and the Group Management Committee.

Prior to his new role, which he took up in April, Him Chuan was General Manager and Chief Executive Officer of DBS Bank Taiwan, overseeing a successful period where it was named Best International Foreign Bank in Taiwan by Asiamoney.

Him Chuan speaks exclusively to Business Chief about his 22 years with DBS, the turbulent times, and the bright future of finance in the region.

You have more than 20 years of banking experience in Asia. How has the landscape changed in that time?

My first decade in banking offered a window into the Asian wave of growth, and Asia-focused banks such as DBS were able to capture the business opportunities coming out of that.

In my second decade, I witnessed the digitalisation wave driven in part by the rise of fintechs. Banks that were more progressive sought to drive digital transformation to stay ahead of the competition but also to reinvent themselves and reimagine banking. For DBS, our brand promise of “Live more, Bank less” spoke to our commitment to making banking joyful for customers, enabled by digitalisation to make banking intuitive and invisible.

In recent years, sustainability has become a key theme for banks, and it has become increasingly important for the industry to work with clients to transition to net zero. DBS recently published our ‘Our Path to Net Zero – Supporting Asia’s Transition to a Low Carbon Economy’ report charting a roadmap to partner our clients on their transition journeys.

Asia remains one of most promising regions for economic growth, and there remain rich opportunities for financial services. In particular, Singapore and Hong Kong, as financial centres in Asia, offer great platforms and ecosystems for both banks and non-bank fintechs to capture growth opportunities.

You have weathered many financial storms in that time – how do you cope with these Black Swan events?

We are in the business of trust, and managing risk is a cornerstone of our business. Our risk management framework entails scenario analysis and stress testing to prepare ourselves against extreme events.

That said, no amount of risk management discipline could have predicted events like the Covid-19 pandemic. It really boils down to the robustness and agility of the crisis response by each bank, underpinned by a sound business continuity management programme.

At DBS, we learn from each episode and build the lessons learnt into the programme. We conduct regular drills and exercises, simulating various severe crisis scenarios to prepare ourselves for such events.

You just spent 5 years in Taiwan. What did the international exposure teach you?

I am really happy to be back home after five years in Taiwan. But that does not take away from the fact that my experience in Taiwan was insightful and meaningful. I am pleased to have had the opportunity to grow our franchise in Taiwan, but importantly, my time there helped me better appreciate the opportunities and challenges for DBS operating beyond our home market in Singapore.

I also learnt that we may not always be able to apply wholesale what HQ does – it is important to consider the local context. I believe my time in Taiwan has sharpened my leadership style with greater empathy along what I like to call the five Ls:

Listen better with intent and an open mind Learn and unlearn, with humility Link the dots together to create purpose and a sense of urgency Leverage resources with influence and moral authority Laugh, as a sense of humour is always important when the going gets tough

I believe that one cannot be a leader unless you have willing followers. So, my leadership style is anchored around how to create a sense of ‘HOPE’ for my people: a higher sense of purpose (H); ownership of people and business, from end-to-end (O); people-oriented with empathy (P); and everything fun (E).