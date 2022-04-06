Finastra shows Banking as a Service gains momentum in APAC

Fintech leader Finastra has published a market assessment report that analyses Banking as a Service (BaaS)

The research report, called Banking as a Service: Outlook 2022 | Paving the way for Embedded Finance , surveyed 1,600 senior executives, about BaaS and provided interesting insights for APAC.

The research shows that the region’s appetite for BaaS services is greater than key regions EMEA and the Americas. Across APAC, 88% of senior executives in some sectors (including key areas of banking, healthcare, retail and technology) said they are already implementing BaaS solutions or are planning to, compared with 80% in EMEA and 87% in the Americas.

Apart from BaaS representing a US$7 trillion opportunity, notable highlights from the research include: