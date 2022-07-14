Banking top industry, Google top employer – Singapore talent

Singapore’s up-and-coming business, engineering and IT talent are looking for higher salaries, more work-life balance, and opportunities within the city-state’s leading industry (banking) and employers – Google for IT talent and A*STAR for engineers.

That’s the conclusion of a global talent survey by Universum of 7,000 students across Singapore’s leading universities.

Singapore students expect much higher salaries and work-life balance

Expectations among young talent in Singapore has changed, in light of the pandemic and labour shortages, with significantly higher salaries and a better work-life balance expected.

The study shows a steep y-o-y increase in the salary expectations of students in Singapore, reinforcing the strong salary pressures felt in both private and public sectors over the past year.

Average salary expectations have increased by 10% to US$50,388 pa, though, disappointingly, the gap in salary expectations among male and female students increased this year. Males expect 13% more (18% more among business talent) than their female counterparts compared to 10% in 2021.

Work-life balance is also in demand among young talent, with this preference now top for Singapore students compared to being fourth preference last year, something clearly driven by the pandemic.

Employers who offer a better work-life balance, friendly work environment, and position them better for high future earnings are preferences that now supersede secure employment and professional training and development on the wish list of young talent.

Secure employment, while important, is something young talent increasingly see as being less achievable in today’s world, with jobs for life nearly non-existent. Just 11% believe it’s best to stay with their first employer for as long as possible, while 45% think staying 3-5 years is optimal.

Clearly driven by the pandemic-induced shift towards remote working, Singapore’s ‘Remote Natives’ prove they value the ability to work remotely – 65-69% of students indicate their interest in remote working opportunities.

Dora Kuo , employer branding advisor APAC for Universum, says that while Singapore’s future workforce has for some time favoured employers who can offer them strong professional development, and this remains highly attractive to talent, employers “now need to consider what they are able to offer in terms of flexibility, working environment, and work-life balance, if they want to get themselves to the very front of the queue”.

Banking remains industry choice for young Singapore talent

Banking remains the clear industry of choice among Singapore’s up-and-coming business talent, with 52% of male and 39% of female business graduates selecting it as a top choice. The second choice among males is financial services and technology, while for female business talent, ecommerce ranks as second most preferred industry.

It’s not surprising given Singapore’s position as a regional financial hub, as it looks to capitalise on Hong Kong’s sliding, brought on by the draconian measures put in place by the government in dealing with the pandemic.

Google is most ideal employer for Singapore IT talent