People Moves: Cisco, Mercer, Schneider, LG, Marriott

Bee Kheng Tay to lead Cisco’s ASEAN business

Singapore-based Bee Kheng Tay has been named President for Cisco’s ASEAN business, as the networking giant sees strong, sustained customer demand in the region. With more than 20 years of experience in the enterprise technology sector, Tay has been with Cisco for the last five years, as MD of Renewals, APAC, Japan and China, where she drove the firm’s profitable double-digit growth and led its go-to-market operations across 10 countries. She spearheaded a number of initiatives including the establishment of the Cisco Singapore Co-Innovation Center and the Cybersecurity Center of Exellence. Prior to Cisco, Tay held several leadership roles in global hardware giant Hewlett Packard. According to Dave West, President for APAC, Tay’s “extensive track record as a proven leader in the ICT industry, along with her vast expertise in technology and business transformation, will bring immense value to the success of our teams, customers and partners”.

William Cho to take reigns of LG Electronics

Chief Strategy Officer of LG Electronics William Cho has been promoted to the top job, and will become CEO in December, in a bid to revive its business which has failed to make a profit in 23 consecutive quarters. With LG for more than three decades, as well as being LG’s top strategist since 2019, Cho has also been president of LG Canada, of LG Australia, and LG USA. During his six-year stint as president of LG USA, Cho established LG’s Business Incubation Center and fostered new business opportunities including in-house ventures and startup partners. Cho has a master’s degree in business from Yonsei University in Seoul.

Luc Nhon Ly appointed next CEO of Sun Life Vietnam

Seasoned insurance executive Luc Nhon Ly brings more than 26 years of expertise spanning executive, finance, strategy and actuarial roles across Vietnam, Myanmar and Canada to his new role as CEO of Sun Life Vietnam. Joining from Sun Life AIA where he most recently served as CEO of AIA Myanmar, Ly also spent 12 years at AIA Vietnam, mainly as CFO. He’s also held roles with ACE Life in Vietnam, Canada Life in Toronto and L’Industrielle-Alliance in Montreal. Described as a “strategic and entrepreneurial leader and highly respected veteran in the Vietnamese market with a proven track record” by Sun Life CEO Kevin Strain, Ly is tasked with making Sun Life a best in class insurer in Vietnam.

Marsh Korea CEO HyungKoo Lee becomes CEO of Mercer Korea

Already County Corporate Officer for Marsh McLennan in Korea, and CEO of Marsh, HyungKoo Lee has been appointed CEO of the company’s Mercer business and will undertake all three roles, marking the first time Marsh and Mercer have had a unified CEO role in Asia. Lee has been with Marsh McLennan since 1992, holding a variety of leadership roles in both the US and Korea, before becoming CEO of Marsh Korea in 2018. In this newly created role at Mercer, Lee will oversee all of the business operations in Korea and drive greater collaboration between Mercer and Marsh in order to make a bigger impact for clients.

Shawn Hill takes on Chief Development Officer for APAC at Marriott International

Marriott International veteran Shawn Hill has taken on the hotel giant’s newly created role of Chief Development Officer for APAC, as the company continues to expand its footprint across the region. With Marriott for 24 years, Shawn brings 16 years of experience in development leadership roles, most recently serving as SVP, Hotel Development APAC, where he was instrumental in expanding the hotel’s presence in Japan and positioning Marriott as the hotel chain with the most brand offerings in the country. With “invaluable expertise in hotel development and a proven track record of operational excellence”, according to Rajeev Menon, President APAC, Hill is set to harness the next wave of regional growth.

Natalie Mina to head communications for Schneider Electric, Pacific Zone

Corporate communications specialist Natalie Mina has been tapped by Schneider Electric in Sydney to head up its communications for the Pacific Zone, overseeing the strategic planning and execution of internal and external communications across Australia and New Zealand. With a unique blend of communication, business, board and community experience with blue chip organisations under her belt, Mina most recently served as global group manager for communications at BAI Communications. She has also led communications for the organisational transformation of Datacom, and also had stints at KPMG and Commonwealth Bank, as well as acting as senior adviser to the chairman of Accenture ANZK.