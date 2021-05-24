People Moves APAC: UBS, Flipkart, Aon, Heineken, Fullerton
In a week where Lenovo makes a raft of new APAC leadership appointments to support its goal of expanding its offerings in the region, and Aon names two new members of its leadership team, we round up the latest executive moves across Asia Pacific.
Bain’s Dinkar Ayilavarapu joins Flipkart as head of strategy
Partner at consulting firm Bain & Company Dinkar Ayilavarapu is set to join the Walmart-owned startup Flipkart as its new head of strategy, just as the unicorn prepares for its IPO. With nearly two decades of industry and consulting experience, 14 years of which was spent at Bain & Company in India, New York and South Africa, Ayilavarapu most recently served as partner of Bain’s Results Delivery and Technology, Media and Telecommunications practices in APAC, and also authored the India Philanthropy Report. He also worked at both Accenture and ITC. In this new role, Ayilavarapu will “lead the corporate strategy team working closely with our business leaders to further strengthen our vision and OKR planning”, says Kalyan Kristnamurthy.
Swaminathan Subramanian named Fullerton India’s Chief People Officer
HR leader Swaminathan Subramanian is rejoining Fullerton India Credit Company following a three and a half-year hiatus and this time as the financial company’s Chief People Officer. With more than two decades of experience in HR leadership with specialism in consulting, mergers and acquisitions and HR governance, Subramanian has worked across Asia, Africa and the Middle East in HR leadership roles for big-name businesses including Accenture, Standard Chartered, Barclays, J.P. Morgan and Reliance Capital. Most recently he served as Group CHRO for Sterlite Power where he led the HR function for India and Brazil and also spent nearly five years previously with Fullerton as Executive VP. “We are confident that his leadership and people-focused policies will help us grow stronger than before,” says Shantanu Mitra, CEO, Fullerton India.
Netflix’s Shrey Khetarpal to lead client services for VaynerMedia APAC
Former PR lead at Netflix Singapore Shrey Khetarpal is jumping ship to VaynerMedia to head up its client services division for APAC, which includes growing new business and overseeing team development. A global marketing communications executive with a passion for storytelling, Khetarpal has nearly two decades of experience in integrated communications and leading large diverse teams, most recently serving as head of PR for Netflix in Singapore and the Philippines, and prior to that working in senior communications positions at Burson-Marstellar (Shanghai) and Ford Motor Company APAC
Erin Atan joins Heineken as APAC corporate affairs chief
Erin Atan has been named regional director of corporate affairs for Heineken Asia. With more than 25 years of experience under her belt, Atan had been head of corporate affairs for organisations including Prudential and Jardine Matheson, prior to which she was communications director for Rolls-Royce for APAC, the Middle East and Turkey for seven years and Corporate Affairs Director for BMW Group for two years. In this new role, Atan will oversee sustainability, communications and government affairs, focusing in particular on bringing Heineken’s EverGreen strategy to life.
Pothen Jacob joins Aon to lead Compensation practice for India
Former Diageo and Dell executive, Pothen Jacob is set to lead the Executive Compensation & Governance Practice for India for Aon. Jacob has more than 25 years of expertise holding leadership positions covering India and APAC and at organisations including Mercer, Dell, Towers Watson, Sapient and Diageo. At Dell, Jacob was head of rewards, HR information management and operation for India and the Philippines, while at Diageo, he led organisation effectiveness and transformation agenda. In consulting, he headed Willis Tower Watson’s Human Capital Business in India and was industry leader for tech and office head at Mercer HR Consulting.
Chang Sei-yoon to head operations UBS South Korea
Seasoned financier Chang Sei-yoon has been appointed head for UBS operations in South Korea. With more than 25 years of expertise in Korean financial markets, most recently serving as head of the global markets division at UBS Securities Seoul, Chang “has contributed greatly to UBS’s growth in Korea and has a deep understanding of the Korean market and clients”, says Edmund Koh, president of UBS Asia Pacific. He is tasked with continuing to expand the bank’s relationships with Korean corporate and institutional clients.
People Moves APAC: Benetton, HSBC, Credit Suisse, Chubb
In a week where SingPost group CEO Paul Coutts resigns to pursue other opportunities, and HSBC announces the split of its leadership in Asia, with China gaining its own executive lead, we outline the latest executive transitions across Asia-Pacific and across industries, from finance to fashion.
David Liao to oversee HSBC’s operations in China
Following an announcement that HSBC is splitting the leadership of its Asian business as it pins its future on China, David Liao has been appointed as head of operations in China, moving from his current role as Asia head of global banking and markets. Having run the bank’s China business as CEO and President previously for five years, overseeing the expansion of HSBC’s mainland business since 2015, Hong Kong-born and UK-educated Liao has experience in dealing with officials and regulators in the country, and boasts deep knowledge of Chinese markets. Prior to this, Liao ran HSBC’s markets business in China and is known as an advocate of the continued liberalisation of China’s finance sector.
Aymar de Liedekerke Beaufort to head India operations at BNP Paribas
Banking veteran Aymar de Liedekerke Beaufort is promoted to head of territory, India, where in addition to his current role as head of the banks’ eight branches and chief of corporate and institutional banking, he will oversee the French bank’s back office operations and retail brokerage arm in India. Beautfort has been with BNP Paribas for the past three decades, most recently serving as chief executive of the bank’s India branches, and prior to that heading the bank’s operations in Vietnam, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and South Eastern Europe. In this expanded role, Beaumont will “drive Group strategy within our important India operation and enhance our ability to help clients tap the full range of BNP Paribas solutions across our global network”, says Paul Yang, APAC CEO for BNP Paribas.
Jack Siu named CIO of Credit Suisse, Greater China
Hong-Kong-based investment strategist Jack Siu has been named CIO for Greater China at Credit Suisse. With 15 years’ investment management experience, Siu has been with the bank since 2015, most recently serving as senior investment strategist, and prior to this was a portfolio manager at Generali Investments and an investment strategist at Citi. In this role, Siu will be responsible for developing Credit Suisse’s Greater China investment views across various asset classes.
Ramprasad Sridharan named CEO of Benetton India
Seasoned fashion retailer Ramprasad Sridharan has been appointed CEO of Benetton India, the Italian casual wear retailer that’s been in the India market since 1992. Bringing a wealth of experience in the fashion retail sector, having worked in leadership roles at Reebok India, Lerros Fashions India, and most recently as President APAC for footwear retailer Clarks, Sridharan has a “proven track record of building new business, developing brand, driving digital growth and commercial strategy” according to his LinkedIn profile.
Glen Browne appointed Chubb leader
Seasoned executive Glen Browne is appointed Division President, Consumer Lines, Asia-Pacific, a new role in which Browne will oversee the accident and health and personal lines businesses in the region. With 25 years of industry experience, including two decades at Chubb in New Zealand, where he has held a number of leadership roles, most recently serving as Deputy Regional President for APAC and Division President Southeast Asia, Browne has “the perfect blend of leadership and technical skills to steer the teams across the region to achieve our ambitious goals to grow our consumer business”, says Paul McNamee, Chubb’s regional president for APAC.