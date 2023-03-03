How Micro-Credentials can help represent a diverse Australia

The term diversity can carry different meanings for individuals and organisations.

Typically, it might conjure associations of gender and cultural differences; less typically does it bring to the forefront the inclusivity aspect.

Globally, industries are struggling to overcome supply chain and HR constraints. Historically, low unemployment, rising inflation and a tight labour market will continue to put further pressure on employers and employees alike.

One report by RMIT Online and Deloitte found that with digital competencies now considered essential in any industry, upskilling will play a crucial role in closing the skills gap. The report says that employers spent on average just over AUS$786,000 on upskilling staff in the 2020-21 financial year.

In addition, for skills, we need to consider access.

Many experts have suggested that social policy, such as providing childcare payment support so that more women can return to work or encouraging retirees back into the workforce are critical elements in a more holistic approach.

What is evident is that businesses and service providers are recognising the importance of real workforce diversity, how it adds value to problem solving, decision-making and the social inclusion it creates.

And there is a pool of talent that can be further embraced thanks to the ways that hybrid and virtual working environments are panning out.

Populations living in remote regions, people who are keen to learn but can’t afford university fees and people living with disabilities. These are cohorts who experience disadvantage due to distance, financial constraints, and less obvious dimensions such as unconscious bias – but they can help drive Australia’s inclusive economy and further enhance the diversity of an organisation.

According to data by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, people aged between 15–64 and with a disability, are more likely to be unemployed than those without a disability.

The unemployment rate for working-age people with a disability (10%) is twice that of those without disability (4.6%). Working aged people with severe or profound disability (13%) have a higher unemployment rate than those with other disabilities (9.9%).

The promise of more granular ‘micro-credentials’ will go some way towards closing the skills gap and provide many benefits to employers, employees and industries while building a more diverse Australia by creating real opportunities for people with disabilities.

Engaging, upskilling, and adding value, the different uses of micro-credentials

Using the analogy of a driver’s license, micro-credentials are trusted, assessed verifiable sets of skills or competencies often described by a badge or certificate.

Micro-credentials provide a structured modular way for people to gain new skills over in short bursts or as part of a longer learning or career journey.

An example of an organisation that has succeeded from this approach is Vision Australia, which supports low vision and blind Australians. Through the work and advocacy of its 800 employees and 2,500 volunteers, Vision Australia operates 26 office locations and ten agile sites across the country.

Around 15% of Vision Australia’s workforce are themselves blind or have low vision, so they have specific needs when it comes to onboarding new employees or training existing team members on the skills and competencies they need to perform their roles.

A core technology platform in Vision Australia, IT systems use a Learning Management System (LMS) called D2L Brightspace, which is used to build and deliver highly accessible online courses. This allows everyone to benefit from its training resources and gives management a means of understanding adoption, learning and organisational change.