Cisco, Hilton, Atlassian named best workplaces in Australia

We often hear that somewhere is a ‘great place to work’, but gaining official Great Place To Work status means being recognised by a global authority on workplace culture.

In Australia, that accolade for 2023 falls to 90 organisations who have impressed the judges, and their own employees, when it comes to trust, flexibility, and a commitment to First Nations People.

In the large company category, which accounts for businesses with more than 1,000 employees, Cisco takes the top position, followed by Hilton and Atlassian.

The Top 10 is completed by DHL Express Australia, REA Group, Marriott International Australia, DHL Supply Chain, Specsavers, Capgemini, and Story House Early Learning.

Other category winners included Adobe (Medium), This Is Flow (Small), and EFCOMM (Micro).

The companies were selected using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback.

Cisco is Australia’s best place to work for fourth year running



Cisco has topped the list since 2020, and in 2019 came second to Salesforce. Interestingly, Salesforce came second in 2022 but does not feature in the Top 10 for 2023.



Cisco gained a 94% employee rating, and has instigated a number of initiatives to improve worker wellbeing, including 10 days of volunteering leave to contribute to their communities.



“At Cisco, we firmly believe that people are our biggest strength,” said Australia & New Zealand vice president, Ben Dawson. “Our people-first strategy focuses on creating a culture of trust and transparency and empowering our employees to unlock their full potential.



“Cisco supports our employees in their efforts to give back and create a positive impact in the wider community, as part of our mission to create an inclusive future for all. It is a key part of our culture and one that our employees greatly value.”

