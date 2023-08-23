Cisco, Hilton, Atlassian named best workplaces in Australia
We often hear that somewhere is a ‘great place to work’, but gaining official Great Place To Work status means being recognised by a global authority on workplace culture.
In Australia, that accolade for 2023 falls to 90 organisations who have impressed the judges, and their own employees, when it comes to trust, flexibility, and a commitment to First Nations People.
In the large company category, which accounts for businesses with more than 1,000 employees, Cisco takes the top position, followed by Hilton and Atlassian.
The Top 10 is completed by DHL Express Australia, REA Group, Marriott International Australia, DHL Supply Chain, Specsavers, Capgemini, and Story House Early Learning.
Other category winners included Adobe (Medium), This Is Flow (Small), and EFCOMM (Micro).
The companies were selected using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback.
Cisco is Australia’s best place to work for fourth year running
Cisco has topped the list since 2020, and in 2019 came second to Salesforce. Interestingly, Salesforce came second in 2022 but does not feature in the Top 10 for 2023.
Cisco gained a 94% employee rating, and has instigated a number of initiatives to improve worker wellbeing, including 10 days of volunteering leave to contribute to their communities.
“At Cisco, we firmly believe that people are our biggest strength,” said Australia & New Zealand vice president, Ben Dawson. “Our people-first strategy focuses on creating a culture of trust and transparency and empowering our employees to unlock their full potential.
“Cisco supports our employees in their efforts to give back and create a positive impact in the wider community, as part of our mission to create an inclusive future for all. It is a key part of our culture and one that our employees greatly value.”
Employees recognise importance of empathetic leadership
Roland Wee, MD of Great Place To Work Australia, said the data for 2023’s list showed the impact leaders had on their organisations is greater than ever.
“What we saw in the 2023 results was that leaders and companies that supported their employees through the tough times in Covid came out stronger than those who did not,” said Wee.
“What sets these 90 Best Workplaces apart from the rest is their leaders' strong integrity and unwavering commitment to deliver on promises, engaging meaningfully with employees, cultivating an atmosphere of mutual respect and building a true sense of camaraderie, especially when times are tough.”
He added that employees are increasingly having to juggle work and personal responsibilities while tackling the rising cost of living. Empathetic leaders are therefore in high demand and also hugely appreciated.
Since launching in 1992, Great Place To Work has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and is regarded as the global authority on workplace culture.
