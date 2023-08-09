Cost control main priority as Australia CFO optimism falls

Fears about the state of the economy are weighing heavily on Australian corporate finance chiefs, pushing optimism below pandemic levels.

The latest sentiment survey from Deloitte shows CFOs are less optimistic about their company’s financial performance than six months ago, with a drop from 72% to just 50%.

This puts net optimism (optimism less pessimism) at 29% – lower than seen during the first wave of Covid-19. Just 10% of the finance chiefs surveyed felt optimistic about the Australian economy going forward.

“Economic realities are hitting home,” Stephen Gustafson, Partner, Audit & Assurance at Deloitte Australia, said.

Six months ago, the risk of an Australian recession seemed unlikely and was low on the agenda for CFOs – but now, more are worried about a recession than a global recession.

This comes amid slowing economic growth, with the Australian economy growing by just 0.2% in the March quarter of 2023, and 2.3% over the year to March 2023. The slowdown is particularly seen in consumer spending as households respond to inflation and interest rate rises.

With uncertainty in the economic picture elevated compared to historical surveys, CFOs are being cautious with their balance sheets.