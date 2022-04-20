Banks, big tech top workplaces to grow career in Australia

The Top 10 2022 Australia LinkedIn companies

1. Commonwealth Bank

2. Woolworths Group

3. NAB

4. Westpac Group

5. ANZ

6. Telstra

7. WPP

8. Salesforce

9. DXC Technology

10. Alphabet

Benefits – from compensation to flexibility to mental health support

To attract talent, the top-ranking companies are extending benefits, from compensation and paid leave to more flexible working policies.

Financial Services Westpac Group , which ranks fourth on the list, has recently extended paid maternity leave from 13 weeks to 16 weeks, and included additional special paid parental leave entitlements for premature births.

Benefits have increased at Salesforce , which ranks eighth in the list, as the tech giant commits to supporting a changing working landscape. New conditions at the global firm, which has 2,465 employees in Australia, include things like claiming home gym equipment as a wellness expense, and introducing a US$100-per-day allowance for emergency back-up childcare.

Many firms are committing to employee education and upskilling. Third highest ranking NAB , the parent company of Bank of New Zealand, is looking to fill 1,500 technology roles across the business in 2022, and as such is bringing on board 500 interns and reskilling workers from different careers for in-demand roles.

Focused more on sustainability, Westpac is preparing for a lower emissions economy by upskilling 800 team members across Australia in ESG issues.

When it comes to attracting talent, the top-ranking businesses are offering employees flexible work arrangements.

Banking giant ANZ , which ranks fifth, has embraced a workforce looking for more flexible options, providing team members with the option to work parts of their week from the office, home, on the road or wherever they are comfortable and able to work. That includes remote onboarding for graduates during the pandemic and establishing online communities within their workforce such as a pride network and people-leader guidance groups.

Similarly, Telstra , ranked sixth, is ensuring geography is no barrier to entry, onboarding talent from anywhere in Australia as part of its flexible working model. The telecoms giant, which has an Australian workforce of 23,000, has built its vision of a hybrid workplace of the future with the company’s new Adelaide offices. The offices aim to be a place team members can get together for meetings, training, and other activities rather than the traditional 9 to 5 work model.

And marketing and advertising giant WPP , ranked seventh, recently revealed a vision to ‘make advertising better’, both to support clients and attract the best talent. For this initiative, workers are encouraged to define what their working day looks like, with flexibility around where they work, with time-out factored for wellness programs or school pick-up, and expanded parental leave policies.

Spotlighting the creation of a diverse workforce

Many of those ranked high on the list are taking action on the diversification of their workforce to ensure a more inclusive environment – something increasingly attractive to employees.

For businesses too, delivering more diverse hiring practices opens them up to a richer talent pool, and helps them meet the current demand-supply gap for talent.

Take top-ranking Commonwealth Bank, whose Australia headcount is 48,000, which has publicly announced goals around diversity and inclusion, which includes 47%-50% gender equality in executive manager and above roles by 2025.

Diversity is also a hot topic at NAB, with a particular focus on neurodiversity. The bank, which has 32,000 employees in Australia, is onboarding a group of neurodiverse individuals for a new pilot program. The program follows a successful pilot in 2019, and sees the bank bring on four additional autistic interns to the technology team.

According to Vanessa Weaver , Head of Technology, Financial Crime Fraud at NAB, the neurodiverse interns “bring a tenacity and attention to detail when they are building fraud solutions across our systems” with their technical skills, determination, and diligence “invaluable in getting the job done”.

And at Salesforce, new benefit conditions for employees include a US$50,000 package for transgender workers to accommodate gender affirmation surgeries, prescription drugs, therapies and other allowances to ease the financial and time burden associated with new gender identities.