Singapore’s Farrer Park Hotel set for May opening

Park Hotel Farrer Park, developed by RB Capital Group, is set to open in May 2017, further enriching the neighbourhood of Farrer Park.

Centrally situated atop Farrer Park MRT station, the iconic new landmark is set to bring modern comfort to one of Singapore’s most vibrant enclaves. A precinct that encompasses Singapore’s rich history since the 1840s, Farrer Park is well known as the home of Singapore’s first racecourse and for decades was a scene for sports and socialising.

The 20-storey hotel, designed by award-winning RSP Architects and interior design agency FBEYE International, will feature 300 rooms across five categories - to suit both business and family travellers. These rooms will include unique duplex loft layouts, which will be the first of their kind in the district.

“We are thrilled to be opening our doors in May. Park Hotel Farrer Park will combine the hotel’s vibrant central location with unsurpassed modern comforts, ensuring that the hotel is the area’s most exciting new destination,” said Sharmini Moganasundram, General Manager.

Managed by the award-winning Park Hotel Group, Park Hotel Farrer Park has also been rated BCA Green Mark Gold Plus by the Building & Construction Authority, in recognition of the hotel’s efforts to introduce sustainable strategies.

Standing tall amongst heritage shophouses, Park Hotel Farrer Park will blend tastefully into the bustling neighbourhood and pay homage to Singapore’s melting pot of cultures through its food offerings, arts, cultural programming and socially-conscious initiatives.

Park Hotel Farrer Park will also bring three distinct dining concepts to Farrer Park - an authentic Thai restaurant, a specialty coffee house and an American gastro bar. Other facilities include a fitness centre and function space at a scenic pool deck that is ideal for business and social occasions.

Situated at Farrer Park MRT station, Park Hotel Farrer Park is a short train ride away from Singapore’s business, shopping and entertainment districts. Key destinations via the MRT include Clarke Quay, Orchard Road, Raffles Place, and Singapore Sports Hub. The hotel is walking distance from City Square mall and the 24-hour Mustafa Centre.

