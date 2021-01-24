Singapore government spotlights shipping with digital funds

The government of Singapore is taking an active role in the digital transformation of the country’s businesses, and since the start of 2021 has launched a number of strategic programmes and initiatives designed to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in updating and innovating their processes and digitally transforming their businesses.

Shipping undergoing rapid digital transformation

In addition to the launch of a new fund designed to drive commercial adoption of 5G solutions throughout Singapore business, the government has unveiled a programme to support the maritime industry specifically in the adoption of cloud technology.

Like all industries, shipping is one undergoing a digital transformation, and in light of the ongoing pandemic and the many challenges associated with it, this digital transformation is accelerating.

With the aim of taking a leading role in the digital transformation of the maritime industry, the Singapore government has joined forces with the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) of Singapore to advise shipping companies to take prompt action in the digitalisation of their processes in order to future-proof their business.

As part of this programme, the government is providing incentivisation, and has committed to granting funding, until September 30, 2021, for maritime companies who choose innovative solutions.

The government has placed a special focus on cloud-technology, which allows companies to work remotely and collaborate regardless of location.

Hanseaticsoft’s Cloud Fleet Manager

As part of this, the Singapore government has endorsed Hanseaticsoft’s Cloud Fleet Manager (CFM) , and is granting shipping companies in Singapore state funding of up to 80% of total project costs when choosing the cloud-based fleet management system from Hanseaticsoft.

Designed to centralise all information and drastically reduce the effort for data exchange, CFM is already recognised by Singapore ship owners, managers and agencies as one of the leading and most efficient cloud-based technical ship management solutions.

According to Alexander Buchmann, Managing Director, Hanseaticsoft , “there are huge benefits that shipping companies can realise through digitisation”.

A recent study from members of Maritime Singapore revealed that when companies digitalise their processes, they increase performance, focus more deeply on innovation, and create more value.

Hanseaticsoft: expertise in shipping software

Founded in 2009, and now part of the Lloyd’s Register Group, Hanseaticsoft has realised a software concept that gives enterprises access to new and efficient technologies by means of intuitive software solutions.

A web-based all-in-one software solution for shipping companies, Cloud Fleet Manager offers a single, cloud-based source of truth for all employees as well as the crews at sea and external partners, centralising all information and drastically reducing the effort for data exchange.

The cloud-based design of the application gives businesses the freedom to use it anytime, anywhere and browser-independent, even on a smartphone. Cloud Fleet Manager offers tailor-made applications for all different departments of the company and increases collaboration, streamlines processes and can be used intuitively.