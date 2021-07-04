Seismic Records Highest Revenue In Company History

Seismic, a leading global technology company, provides sales enablement artificial intelligence solutions to large companies the likes of IBM, Cisco, Allianz, Siemens and American Express. The company announced its success this year as it surpasses an annual revenue run rate of US$200mn.

With Great Success Comes Expansion

The company’s milestone revenue has proven the success of its most lucrative first quarter in the history of the company, which also saw the firm add 50 new clients to its customer base. Seismic has recorded 182% year-over-year sales growth in Europe and Asia and the Pacific (APAC), as well as a role change for Heather Cook, who took the position of Vice President of the APAC region. Seismic believes this role change will help kickstart its expansion into Australia, New Zealand, and other Asian markets. The company has acquired 200 personnel - for a total workforce of over 1000, of which it employed its first-ever Chief Product Officer.

“Seismic is the clear market leader for sales enablement solutions, as evidenced by our growth and overall revenue, high customer satisfaction, and leading positions in various industry reports,” says Doug Winter, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Seismic. “Seismic has consistently led the market in sales enablement innovation, including during the past 12 months with our delivery of interactive content, social selling, advanced analytics, and most recently, new AI capabilities. We are thrilled to be working with top brands worldwide to help them accelerate deal cycles, improve win rates, and exceed overall revenue growth targets.”

Seismic has seen great success over the years and has been recognised as one of the leading analyst firms. In consecutive years the company has been recognised as one of the Forbes Cloud 100 and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500. In September 2020, Seismic experienced positive funding round, as it raised US$92mn - with its total being US$270mn. In December 2020, it underwent the acquisition of a leading social sales engagement solution, Seismic LiveSocial - formerly known as Grapevine6.

Pete Solvik, Managing Director at Jackson Square Ventures, Investor and Board Member at Seismic comments on the success of the company through its extensive funding. “The sales SaaS space is growing rapidly [...]. Since leading its Series A in 2013, I’ve been thrilled to see Seismic emerge as the sales enablement market leader. Seismic is delivering tremendous value to its customers, and it’s wonderful to see that value reflected in Seismic’s revenue growth and overall momentum.”