Ericsson, Cisco, Diageo, DHL best workplaces in Indonesia

Cisco has been crowned the best place to work in Indonesia in 2022, with DHL Express , DHL Global Forwarding, Diageo , Medtronic , Ericsson , and SC Johnson all featuring in the recently released 2022 Indonesia Best Workplace list .

The list is compiled by Great Place To Work , the global authority on workplace culture, which celebrates the achievement of organisations which commit to people development and placing employees as a top priority to create a strong and innovative work culture.

This comes as work culture tops business agendas worldwide, as companies increasingly realise the productivity value of prioritising the employee experience, and as they look to both attract and retain top talent in current tight labour markets.

“We believe people are more productive, more energetic and have better ideas when they are surrounded by a good work environment,” says Evelyn Kwek , Managing Director of Great Place to Work ASEAN and ANZ. “Companies should go beyond the perks and the benefits when thinking of building a strong employer brand… it is about building quality relationships and employees having a consistently positive workplace experience.”

Cisco and DHL Express place first and second in Indonesia

Cisco, the global leader in IT, networking, and cybersecurity solutions, tops the best workplaces in Indonesia this year, a reflection of the company’s positioning of culture as the foundation to everything it does.

As Marina Kacaribu, Country Manager Director of Cisco Indonesia , puts it: “The passion, professionalism, and how each of our employees can become the best version of themselves at work is simply what is powering us to continue delivering the best to our customers, partners, and communities.”

Hot on Cisco’s heels, DHL Express Indones ia came in second as the best place to work, with 99% of the more than 1,000 employees saying it is a great place to work, compared to 53% of employees at a typical global firm.

“Our people are key assets for us as they play a critical role in advancing the company,” says Subhan Pribadi , Senior Director HR, DHL Express Indonesia.

DHL Express Indonesia is known for prioritising its people through continued investment in various internal programs that keep employees engaged and motivated as they grow in the organisation. Employees are encouraged to participate in activities according to their personal interest by joining DHL Express internal communities and partaking in sports.

“We believe motivated and engaged people will strengthen our business, provide great service quality to our customers, and give positive contribution to our community,” says Ahmad Mohamad, Managing Director DHL Express Indonesia.

Livit International , a digital and physical hub for disruptive business-building, came in third place, with medical technology company PT Medtronic Indonesia and luxury hotel group Capella Ubud made up the top five best places to work in 2022, with Diageo and Ericsson in the top 10.

Indonesia Best Workplaces 2022

1. Cisco Indonesia

2. DHL Express Indonesia

3. Livit International

4. PT Medtronic Indonesia

5. Capella Ubud

6. DHL Global Forwarding Indonesia

7. SC Johnson Indonesia

8. Diageo Indonesia

9. PT Ericsson Indonesia

10. PT Telkom Indonesia

Great Place to Work Indonesia