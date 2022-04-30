AI, cloud help CSCOs overcome supply chain disruptions – IBM

Chief Supply Chain Officers (CSCOs) recognise the critical role that hybrid cloud, AI, process mining and execution management play in helping them overcome disruption, according to a new study from IBM and Celonis .

72% of CSCOs say they expect processes and workflows to be automated over the next three to five years, with a similar figure (69%) planning to accelerate cloud adoption to enhance real-time data access.

The study, The resilient digital supply chain: How intelligent workflows balance efficiency and sustainability, conducted by the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) in cooperation with Celonis and Oxford Economics , surveyed almost 500 CSCOs across 10 industries.

The findings suggest organisations modernising their supply chains by embracing data and hybrid cloud strategies, while still making sustainability a business imperative.

"The Confluence of post-COVID-19 challenges, inflation and supply issues, security, and sustainability has led to the most complex operating environment in modern business. This has forced organisations to rethink and rebuild their supply chains to be more agile, efficient, and sustainable," said Jonathan Wright, Managing Partner, Finance and Supply Chain Transformation, IBM Consulting .

"Technology and data-fueled automation and intelligence are key to not only evaluating current workflows and inefficiencies, but in identifying new opportunities as well."