Consultancy Wipro picks Dubai for new APAC, MEA headquarters

Indian multinational Wipro, a leader in technology services and consulting, has chosen Dubai as its headquarters for Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (APMEA).

This marks the first time a global company in the technology and consulting services industry has put three vast continents – Africa, Asia, and Oceania – under a unified leadership, and comes as business exchanges between Africa and Asia are “increasing significantly” creating “major opportunities for Wipro”, according to Anis Chenchah, CEO, Wipro APMEA.

From these new headquarters at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the Indian multinational – which has 250,000 employees and business partners across 66 countries – plans to leverage its global capabilities, local expertise, as well as its global partner ecosystem to co-create solutions for customers in the region.

The company, which has more than 75 years of experience under its global belt, began its operations in the Middle East in the UAE more than 20 years ago and today has a presence spread across several countries in the region.

The APMEA strategic market unit generates around US$1.5 billion in revenue for Wipro and boasts more than 30,000 employees.

UAE as base opens vast growth potential for Wipro

Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte, who has helmed the US$10bn Indian multinational for the last two and a half years. believes that establishing headquarters for the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific region in Dubai “opens vast growth potential, and opportunities for synergies, across the entire region”.

He argues Dubai is the best place for the wider region HQ thanks to a shared vision, with the UAE recognising the “strategic value of technology and the transformative power of digital technologies to drive change for good”.

This positioning of Wipro’s APMEA HQ in Dubai comes amid robust economic growth for the UAE, whose economy expanded by 8.4% in the first quarter of this year, exceeding initial estimates, and is set to grow by more than 6% this year – marking the highest since 2011.

“The establishment of Wipro’s new facility in Dubai reflects the emirate’s growing profile as a global hub for the world’s leading information technology companies,” His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said upon visiting Wipro’s new HQ.

“Dubai has created a dynamic enabling infrastructure and ecosystem for the IT industry along with regulatory frameworks designed to support innovation, entrepreneurship and business expansion,” Sheikh Hamdan adds. This makes the emirate an “ideal base to access some of the world’s best technology talent”, which continue to gravitate to Dubai.

The emirate’s vision for innovation-driven growth has made Dubai a magnet for investments from the world’s leading players in industries driving the future of the global economy.

In fact, just last month, Dubai consolidated its status as the world’s leading foreign direct investment (FDI) hub, retaining its first rank globally during the first half of 2022, according to the FT’s fDi Markets.

Describing Dubai as a “fast-moving, technology-first market”, Wipro’s Executive Chairman Rishad Premji says Dubai offers Wipro a “gateway to the world” thanks to its progressive government, multicultural workforce, and business-friendly policies.

APMEA headquarters to focus on co-creation of joint solutions

With ecosystem partnerships one of the core pillars of Wipro’s business strategy, Wipro’s new Dubai HQ will include a co-innovation space where strategic partners can collaborate with Wipro to co-create joint solutions that address the evolving needs of key technologies and sectors – including Financial Services, Retail, Telecom, Energy and Utilities, and the Public Sector.

Among Wipro’s strategic partners are AWS, Microsoft, HPE, Informatica, Palo Alto Networks, SAS, and Snowflake.

The HQ will also house locally specialised teams from Capco, Wipro’s global technology and management consultancy focused on financial services; and from Designit, its strategic design and innovation company, offering the very best of Wipro’s differentiated capabilities in the region.

Wipro has also introduced Lab45 in the region and will is delivering a visionary innovation space to develop ground-breaking solutions to foster and accelerate ideation with clients.