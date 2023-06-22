IBM on how AI can help organisations meet ESG targets

If you think climate change does not affect your business, think again.



The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says the impact could be as much as 11% on the GDP of countries in Southeast Asia.

This is despite half of CEOs in the region, and globally, saying sustainability was a high priority – highlighting a lack of meaningful data as a top roadblock to meeting sustainability objectives.

That’s according to Agnes Heftberger, GM and Technology Leader, IBM ASEANZK, who discussed the topic at a recent media roundtable titled Road to COP 28: ASEAN ESG in Action – Planet, Profit and Purpose.

A recent IBM study says that 7 in 10 CEOs view ESG efforts as a source of revenue rather than cost. But that same report showed that while 95% of organi­sations have developed ESG goals and targets, only 10% have made significant progress – with data largely to blame.

"At the same time the trust that customers have in ESG data that is disclosed by companies is going down quite sharply," says Arun Biswas, Managing Partner, Strategic Sales & Sustainability Consulting, IBM Asia Pacific.

Agnes adds: "AI is the only way to process enormous amounts of data and help organisations achieve more concrete sustainability targets."