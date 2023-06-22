Article
Technology

IBM on how AI can help organisations meet ESG targets

By Kate Birch
June 22, 2023
undefined mins
IBM leader for ASEAN, Agnes Heftberger says AI is 'only' way to go about achieving sustainability goals
IBM leader for ASEAN, Agnes Heftberger says AI is 'only' way to go about achieving sustainability goals
IBM leader Agnes Heftberger says lack of data holding back sustainability ambitions in ASEAN and AI is 'only way' to hit targets

If you think climate change does not affect your business, think again.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says the impact could be as much as 11% on the GDP of countries in Southeast Asia.

This is despite half of CEOs in the region, and globally, saying sustainability was a high priority – highlighting a lack of meaningful data as a top roadblock to meeting sustainability objectives.

That’s according to Agnes Heftberger, GM and Technology Leader, IBM ASEANZK, who discussed the topic at a recent media roundtable titled Road to COP 28: ASEAN ESG in Action – Planet, Profit and Purpose.

A recent IBM study says that 7 in 10 CEOs view ESG efforts as a source of revenue rather than cost. But that same report showed that while 95% of organi­sations have developed ESG goals and targets, only 10% have made significant progress – with data largely to blame. 

"At the same time the trust that customers have in ESG data that is disclosed by companies is going down quite sharply," says Arun Biswas, Managing Partner, Strategic Sales & Sustainability Consulting, IBM Asia Pacific

Agnes adds: "AI is the only way to process enormous amounts of data and help organisations achieve more concrete sustainability targets."

Businesses need to use AI to go about achieving sustainability goals, IBM says

And she appears to be right, with two thirds of IT leaders surveyed saying their company is leaning on AI to provide better data handling and reporting.

"Our big belief at IBM is that we need to use AI to go about achieving sustainability goals, but we are only going to achieve sustainability objectives as organisations if we look at the whole 360-degree," says Agnes. 

Three of the region’s biggest energy companies are already using AI to increase reliability and distribution, says IBM. Advanced analytic tools and IoT data is improving operational availability, extending asset lifecycles and optimising their performance.

The stakes could not be higher. The ASEAN region is particularly affected by climate change and related natural disasters, so the potential ‘losses’ go far beyond the economic impact.

IBMAISustainabilityESG data
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 female executives leading Japan's charge for change

As Japan pledges a 30% target for women executives at big firms by 2030, we spotlight 10 female corporate leaders blazing a trail in the country

Top 10 most valuable unicorns in China – phones to drones

Home to the world’s most valuable unicorn, not to mention the fastest growing, China may be trailing the US on numbers, but it is catching up – and fast

Top 10 fastest-growing energy companies in the APAC region

Business Chief takes a look at the top 10 fastest-growing energy companies in the APAC region, according to rankings from S&P Global Commodity Insights

Top 10 Chief Financial Officers in India

Corporate Finance

Top 10 largest companies Malaysia and the CEOs who helm them

Leadership & Strategy

5 high-profile CEO moves across Asia-Pacific this month

Leadership & Strategy