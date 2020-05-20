Hooters keeps abreast in Asia with Singapore expansion

On the 10th of February, an iconic American Diner Hooters bar will open adding a new lease of life to the central business district of Marina Bay.

The forthcoming launches are a part of the 35 location Southeast Asia development programme, with Singapore instinctively next on the agenda with its vibrant, thriving dining scene.

The Sail Marina Bay outlet spans 2,335 square feet, with a 100-seater capacity, featuring 12 high-definition screens of pure sports entertainment round the clock. Hooters The Sail Marina Bay will be serving up a slice of Hooters hospitality in the suit clad district of Marina Bay. The Fusionopolis outlet is slated to open in March 2017.

Gary Murray, Chief Executive Officer of Destination Group said, “Southeast Asia is a key territory for Hooters Asia’s growth and Hooters brand is one of the exciting American franchised restaurants managed under the Destination Group.



“We’ve identified Singapore as a prime market with a population that is very passionate about food and sports. With our upcoming expansion in Singapore, we will bring Hooters’ signature hospitality, alongside the best of Hooters food and drinks.”

Senior Vice President of Global Development with Hooters of America, LLC, Mark Whittle said, “With our successful launches around the region, we are very excited to bring to market the signature Hooters brand with Destination Group, to make a mark in the already diverse food scene in the Singapore.”

Hooters is a sports-themed restaurant and bar that welcomes anyone; from individuals looking for a place to watch broadcasted sports while enjoying a drink to groups of friends celebrating a birthday, or even families who are looking for a place to have a hearty meal.

The Hooters food menu spans over 50 items, and entails signature favourites including wings, sliders, sandwiches, tacos, salads and burgers, and a beverage menu that serves over 40 beers, ciders and cocktails.

