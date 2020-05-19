5 ways to improve your content marketing on Facebook

The “Boost Your Business” event presented by Facebook is a nirvana for small business owners and those with entrepreneurial aspirations. With Facebook director of small business Jonathan Czaja as the lead guest speaker, the event provides advice on how to advertise and find your target audience using the popular social-media platform.

According to Czaja, 40 million businesses have an active Facebook page, while two million businesses actively advertise on Facebook. The world is going mobile, and Czaja said Facebook accounts 20 per cent of time people spend on mobile devices. Let’s face it; your customers will be one their smartphone’s Facebook app at some point during the day.

Below, Czaja provided five ways to improve your content while marketing your business on Facebook.

Lesson 1: Tell your authentic story

Understand that people want to do business with those they can trust. You want to be able to build trust with your community. Czaja believes content is the hardest part of marketing, but his golden rule is being original. “Owners should have their own authentic voice and consistently use that voice to communication with your customers,” Czaja said. “Authenticity is what works well on Facebook. Your post will be showing up in between a picture of my son and a picture of my wife. It’s a private space, so you really want to treat that with respect.”

Lesson 2: Boost your posts

After you’ve created some authentic content, now is the time to start reaching people on Facebook. The easiest way to start that is by boosting your posts. Here, you can select the audience you want to send your posts to, as well as create a budget. What creating a budget does, is indicate the number of people who will see that post. This can create tremendous success.

Lesson 3: Reach the people that matter to you

The beauty of Facebook is not only can you reach a large number of people, but more importantly, you can reach exactly the people you want to reach. The key is not wasting your money advertising on Facebook to people who don’t care about the products and services you provide. It’s like watching a commercial on TV that you care absolutely nothing about. Part of this is also targeting people in certain geographical areas. It’s a very powerful way to reach people who live down the street from your store.

Lesson 4: Used advanced targeting

This means bringing your website data to Facebook in order to further advance your targeting capability. This allows you to upload your email lists or website visitors to Facebook and, in a privacy protected way of course, find those people on Facebook and target them in your advertising. “This is a very productive way to re-market to your existing customers,” Czaja said. “You can reach your existing customers on Facebook.”

Lesson 5: Measure your results

This is crucial. There are several ways to measure your performance on Facebook, and one good way is tracking the number of purchases made on your e-commerce website that are attributable to your ad on Facebook. With a conversion pixel, which can be installed on your website, it enables you to measure the actual sales generated by your investment in Facebook. It’s very important, because after that, you’ll know if your marketing tactics are working.

