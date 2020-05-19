Article
Westpac appoints Anita Fung, former HSBC CEO, as a member of its board

By Galia Ilan
May 19, 2020
The Australian banks, Westpac, has appointed the former Chief Executive Officer of the Hong Kong unit of HSBC as an independent non-executive director for its board.

Anita Fung has been appointed a member of the bank’s risk and compliance committee and its Asia advisory board.

Fung will join the financial services firm on 1 October later this year, the company announced.

For 19 years, the new board member worked for HSBC, fulfilling the role of CEO between 2011 and 2015.

Fung has worked as Chairperson at HSBC Global Asset Management in Hong Kong and as Non-Exective Director for HSBC in China.

Fung has also worked for Hang Seng bank Limited, Bank of Communications Co. Ltd, Hong Kong Associations of Banks, and Standard Chartered.

“Anita is a highly respected figure in the Asia-Pacific region,” commented Lindsay Maxstead, Chairperson at Westpac.

“She has extensive experience in wholesale and retail banking and, alongside her active promotion of the development of the Asian financial landscape, provides diversity of experience and skills to the board of Australia’s first bank.”

“Her deep and current knowledge of the banking sector will be a valuable asset in executing Westpac’s strategic priorities.”

