People Moves: HSBC, Allianz, Ogilvy, Kuaishou, Lendlease

Cheng Yixiao appointed new CEO of Chinese tech giant Kuaishou

Following the stepping down of co-founder Su Hua as CEO, fellow co-founder Cheng Yixiao has been appointed chief executive of Kuaishou, one of China’s leading social firms. Tech entrepreneur Yixiao co-founded the startup with Hua in 2013 and has jointly led the company since with the Tencent-backed firm going public earlier this year. Previously managing important business, Yixiao will now be responsible for daily operations and business development.

Daisy Ho tapped as chief exec for HSBC Asset Management APAC

Asset management industry veteran Daisy Ho is set to become CEO for HSBC Asset Management Asia Pacific and Hong Kong. With more than 20 years’ experience under her asset management belt, Ho has held senior management roles in the AM divisions of JP Morgan, AXA and Hang Seng Bank. Prior to joining HSBC, she spent 16 years at Fidelity International, where most recently she served as president overseeing the China strategy across business, investments, and operations.

Anusha Thavarajah appointed CEO of Allianz APAC

With more than three decades’ experience in the financial services industry, Anusha Thavarajah is set to take on the role of CEO at Allianz Asia-Pacific from December. Joining Allianz APAC in 2019, she most recently served as the regional CEO of Life & Health. Prior to this, she held various senior leadership roles worldwide, including in the UK, Hong Kong and Malaysia, working at AIA Malaysia and also serving as President of the Malaysia Life Insurance Association. Thavarajah will be responsible for delivering Allianz Asia-Pacific’s long-term growth strategy and drive forward the business’s ongoing transformation efforts.

Sonia Khan becomes new CFO of developer Lendlease

A veteran of Sydney-based developer Lendlease, Sonia Khan has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer for its Asia business. With nearly 20 years’ experience in finance and risk management, strategy, business planning and capital management, Khan joined Lendlease in 2006 and has served as Asia’s executive GM of finance in Singapore and as executive general manager of finance in Malaysia. Located in Kuala Lumpur, Khan will look after Lendlease's finances as the company boosts its Asia strategy, along with the delivery of a US$81.2m global development pipeline.

Angel Chen hired as Ogilvy China’s Chief Growth Officer

Returning to Ogilvy where she previously served as CEO of CRM (digital agency OgilvyOne), Angel Chen takes up the brand-new role of Chief Growth Officer at Ogilvy China. Prior to this, Chen spent eight years as an entrepreneur, as founder of education business Global School, and most recently was a Partner at a local education Multi-Channel Network company where she was at the forefront of China’s digital transformation working with platforms like Douyin and Kuaishou. Chen will be responsible for business and product development, service innovation and platform partnerships.