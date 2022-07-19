10 takeaways – KPMG, HSBC Emerging Giants in Asia report

With the IMF predicting that Asia Pacific’s emerging markets and developing economies will grow 20% faster than the global average, this year, fast-growing, influential, and innovative start-ups with unicorn ambitions (Emerging Giants) are a leading indicator of the Asia Pacific's growth trajectory.

That’s according to KPMG and HSBC ’s just-released Emerging Giants in Asia Report , which examines new economy businesses across the region with strong potential to impact the global business landscape over the next decade.

"Emerging Giants in Asia Pacific excites us because we see the start-up ecosystem as complementary to the established end of the financial services industry: they're a source of innovation and invigorate both local and regional economies with their dynamism," says Surendra Rosha , Co-Chief Executive of HSBC Asia-Pacific.

Among the characteristics of Emerging Giants: superior technical know-how, expert knowledge of local markets or local customer behaviour, mastery of logistics channels and supply chain operations, successful adaptation of their business models, and a winning culture that attracts and retains talent.

As Darren Yong , head of TMT, APAC for KPMG, explains, Asia Pacific’s emerging giants are bold, ambitious, and cutting-edge in the types of products and services they offer, who they choose to partner with, which markets they target, and in how they shape their business models, company culture and mission statements.

Here, we outline 10 key takeaways from the KPMG, HSBC Emerging Giants report.