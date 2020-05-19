Article
Corporate Finance

Is Venture Capital Really Necessary For Startups? This CEO Says No.

By We Photo Booth You
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

So you want to start a startup.

Great! Your mission statement is done, you’ve gotten your close friends and business mentors to look over your business plan, you’ve hired the best of the best to get the ball rolling and you’re chomping at the bit to get started. But there’s a little something you still have to do: raise enough money to get your product or service off the ground and out to your consumers.

Many people’s first thought is appealing for venture capital. And for IT, or biotechnology, or other high tech industries, it’s a good option. But if you don’t want your company to go public or are in a different industry this may not be the right path for you.

Salesforce.com, a startup launched at the end of 1999, found that venture capital wasn’t going to get the company where it needed to be. In fact, founder and CEO Marc Benioff was turned down multiple times by some of the biggest venture capital firms in Silicon Valley.

Salesforce.com, now worth over $US37 billion, is considered one of the most successful enterprise companies in the world.

“No venture capitalist would give us money. We raised all the money privately. I was thrown out of Sequoia three times, US Venture Capital three times,” Benioff told Andreessen Horowitz’s cofounder Marc Andreessen in an interview that took place in October at Tech Summit 2014. Instead, the company was self-financed by Benioff until his mentor and friend Larry Ellison invested $2 million in seed money.

Benioff’s solution was private money, and could definitely be your solution if you’ve had similar experiences.

 “Why even go to venture capitalists? You should just raise money privately, unless someone like yourself (Andreessen) actually adds value because you’re an entrepreneur. But most of them aren’t going to give you any value anyway.”

Private investors may not be an option for you either. But Benioff proves that there are other ways around the funding problem, as long as you are willing to stick with your venture.

Information sourced from Business Insider Australia.

financeinvestmentventure capitalLeadership
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy