Asia Pacific emerging as retail growth hotspot
Asia Pacific is emerging as a retail growth hotspot, according to research from Deloitte’s Global Powers of Retailing 2021 report, which outlined the top 250 global retailers in 2019.
Among the world’s top 250 retailers, which generated aggregated revenues of US$4.85 trillion in the fiscal year 2019, the APAC region stood out in terms of its phenomenal growth in the retail sector.
APAC grows 1.5 times higher than Top 250 average
While Europe has the most Top 250 retailers, with 87 companies, and North America retailers contributed the most to the revenue (47.1%), fast-growing Asia Pacific contributed 16.2% with Japan contributing the most (6.7%), China and Hong Kong 4.7% and the rest of Asia Pacific (4.8%).
In fact, Asian countries dominated Deloitte’s top 10 fastest-growing retailers, occupying five of the 10 spots with China taking two, and Vietnam, South Korea and India each taking one.
Underlining just how fast the region is growing, Asia Pacific further occupied nine out of the 12 new entrants to the top 250 list, with three countries based in South Korea, two in China, and Vietnam entering the top 250 for the first time due to rapid organic growth.
But that’s not all. Retailers in Asia Pacific also achieved the highest FY2019 YoY growth, at 7.1%, more than 1.5 times higher than the Top 250’s composite growth.
“Asia Pacific is emerging as a retail growth hotspot,” says Tianbing Zhang, Deloitte APAC Consumer Product and Retail Sector Leader.
What’s contributing to such growth?
So, what’s contributing to such growth among Asia-Pacific retailers? According to Deloitte, it includes a combination of a focus on e-commerce, rapid store expansion, M&A activity, and continued efforts to build a strong consumer base.
In fact, e-commerce and discounters drove high retail revenue growth and five out of the top 10 fastest-growing retailers worldwide were online.
In particular, China is steaming ahead, the only country with two retailers in the top 10 fastest-growing retailers and two in the top new entrants – Lao Feng Xiang and Topsports International Holdings.
"Fuelled by the growth of domestic online retail giants, Chinese retailers' revenue rose 11.7% YoY, the highest among major countries,” says Zhang. “Online retail continues to surge, supported by strong infrastructure for mobile commerce that makes the transition online much easier. With the pandemic further accelerating the shift online, retailers must step up their digital transformation efforts or risk missing out on growth opportunities."
Top 10 fastest-growing retailers is dominated by Asia
The world’s top 10 fastest-growing retailers, five of which are headquartered in Asia Pacific, had a number of things in common including
- South Korean Coupang Corp. – ranked #1 with retail revenue in 2019 of US$5.7bn with a compound annual growth rate of 102.6% (2014-2019).
- India’s Reliance Retail Limited – ranked #2 with retail revenue of US$20.4bn and 55.1% growth.
- Vietnam’s Mobile World Investment Corp. – ranked #4 with US$4.4bn of retail revenue and 45.3% CAGR.
- China’s JD.com – ranked #5 with US$73.9bn revenue and 36.3% CAGR.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited – ranked #8 with US$12.7bn revenue and 28.1% growth
Monde Nissin: the story of the Philippines’ largest-ever IPO
One of the Philippines’ largest food manufacturers Monde Nissin has made stock market history following its record US$1bn initial public offering (IPO).
This debut marks not just the Philippines’ largest-ever listing, but also Southeast Asia’s second-largest listing this year after the US$1.8bn debut of Thailand’s PTT Oil and Retail.
The oversubscribed IPO, supported by 11 key investors including Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, Capital Group and Eastspring Investments, proved a big draw for investors thanks to Monde Nissin’s investment in the surging food market of alternative meat.
Betting its future on alternative meat
While Monde Nissin dominates the snack market in the Philippines and is most well-known there for its bestselling instant noodles Lucky Me!, the four-decade-old foodmaker is betting its future on fake meat, with its alternative meat brand Quorn accounting for one-fifth of the company’s total sales (22%), and having achieved sales of US$1.4bn in 2020.
Monde Nissin acquired British meat alternative company Quorn, founded by Marlow Foods, for US$830m from a UK private equity firm in 2015 and has since introduced Quorn to Asia including the Philippines, Singapore, Korea and Thailand. The Quorn brand continues to be most popular in its home market of the UK, accounting for three-quarters of all sales, and also sells in Europe, Australia and the US.
However, during the pandemic, Monde Nissin saw its Quorn brand struggle to fulfil the recent surge in alternative meat products with investment needed to increase capacity and meet growing demand.
But with the global meat substitutes market soaring in recent years as consumers focus on nutrition, health, sustainability and animal welfare, and with brands like Beyond Meat landing record investments, Monde Nissin is set to use a significant amount of the IPO proceeds raised to push both push its Quorn products and invest in more meat-free products, with a particular focus on pushing Quorn in the US markets with localised flavours.
How Monde Nissin rose in the snack ranks
But while Monde Nissin is betting its future on fake meat, it is the company’s branded snacks’ business that is currently most lucrative with its noodle business making up around 50% of total net sales and its biscuit business roughly 30%.
This success is mainly build on the back of a number of strategic and clever acquisitions.
Founded in 1980, Monde Nissin first served up its own branded biscuits – Butter Coconut and Wafer cookies – and continued to acquire other international snack brands including Australia’s pure premium juice brand Nudie. The company broke into the instant noodles market a decade after its debut with Lucky Me! and made its biggest acquisition in 2005, purchasing British faux meat producer Quorn.
But that’s not all. The Makati-headquartered firm owns an array of Philippines’ market-leading brands including SkyFlakes and Fita, which have a 30.5% share of the biscuit market; Mama Sita’s with its 56% share of the oyster sauce market.
In fact, Monde Nissin dominates the country’s snacking market, taking 68% and 73% of the country’s instant noodle and yoghurt drinks market share, respectively. And it also distributes its brands to more than 45 countries worldwide.
It's a family affair
A family-run business, still today, Monde Nissan was founded by Betty Ang (President) and her Indonesian husband Hoediono Kweefanus (VC of the board). A Filipina businesswoman of Chinese descent, Ang is listed as Forbes’ 19th richest Filipino
The company is owned mainly by her husband’s extended Indonesian family. Ang’s brother-in-law, Hartono Kweefanus, sits as chairman of the board and is also chairman one of the largest biscuit manufacturers in Indonesia (PT Khong Guan Biscuit). While Henry Soesanto, also Ang’s brother-in-law, currently serves as CEO of Monde Nissan.