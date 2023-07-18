What to know about the next generation of consumers in India

Socially conscious and savvy to sustainability greenwashing

Shopping sustainability is important for Indian Gen Z consumers, with more than 8 in 10 stating they care about social and ethical issues. In fact, more so than young consumers in other countries.

A recent report by Credit Suisse found that Gen Z consumers in the world’s two largest consumer markets, India and China, are even more concerned about purchasing sustainable products than American and UK shoppers in the same demographic.

That kind of values-driven consumption has sparked new language in many brand campaigns and new public initiatives by brands to integrate sustainability programs into their branding narratives.

However, brands be wary, as Gen-Zers in India are less trusting of sustainability claims than Millennials before.

More than half (55%) of Gen-Zers believe most sustainable claims used by brands are false.

To address this, Banerjee says brands must empower this generation in their efforts towards equality and localism, encouraging them to adopt eco-friendly habits, while also educating them on sustainable initiatives.

"Brands can meet these expectations by using local ingredients and flavours, promoting original content, highlighting socially-minded initiatives and providing credible evidence of sustainability to avoid green-washing allegations.”

Mintel research suggests brands should innovate existing products to enhance longevity or flexibility, and also help younger consumers learn new skills and develop an interest in specific categories such as cooking, fashion and beauty.

Digital initiatives

As a generation reliant on the Internet, Gen Z offers brands an unprecedented opportunity for digital engagement.

Considered true digital natives, 64% of Gen Z consumers in India regard information from social media or the Internet as authentic, with 63% choosing online shopping over in-store. Moreover, 69% believe that next-gen technologies like virtual reality or metaverse represent the future of social media.

"Brands should develop initiatives to support these young consumers in safely and responsibly navigating the digital realm." Banerjee says. This is especially true given the growing awareness about the potential harm social media can have on mental health.

“Brands have an opportunity to create and promote initiatives that help these young consumers navigate the digital landscape safely and responsibly.”

