Article
Technology

Xiaomi ships 100mn smartphones, beating annual target before official UK launch

May 20, 2020
undefined mins
Chinese electronics company Xiaomi has reached its annual smartphone sales target of 100mn units with two months to spare, according to the South China Morning Post
 
Reporting on a 26 October Sina Weibo social media post by Xiaomi chief executive Lei Jun, SCMP said that the Beijing-based firm’s shipments so far in 2018 mark a 43% increase in year on year sales.
 
It added that rival manufacturer Huawei hit 100mn annual sales in July as it aims for 200mn total shipments for 2018.
 
Xiaomi, in addition to its extensive range of smartphone models, produces other tech including laptops, electric toothbrushes, speaker systems, VR headsets, fitness bands, drones, and speakers.
 
See more:
 
 
With plans to launch in the UK next month, Xiaomi’s unit sales are set to receive another injection of pace as it fully enters another major Western market.
 
Xiaomi is opening its own brick-and-mortar store in London on 10 November, and has struck a deal with mobile operator Three to sell handsets and contracts through its online and offline channels.
 
Until this official launch in the UK, Tech Advisor said that British customers can only get their hands on Xiaomi handsets by paying the full amount for the device and subsequently taking out a SIM-only deal.
 
This limitation has meant the company has not yet been able to gain a foothold against the likes of Apple, Samsung, and Huawei in the UK market, with this official launch signalling Xiaomi’s continued aim of growing internationally.
ApplesmartphoneXiaomiSamsung
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy