Xiaomi targets Apple iPhone smartphones with US$15bn in R&D

Lei Jun, the founder and chief executive of Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi , has said he wants to “become China’s biggest high-end brand in the next three years”.

The statement, made on microblogging platform Weibo , the Chinese equivalent of Twitter, is seen as a direct response to Xiaomi losing ground in the domestic market to Apple – which gained top spot in China for the first time in six years, as well as overtaking Samsung to become once again the world’s largest smartphone vendor in Q4 2021 after high demand for the iPhone 13.

Xiaomi will spend more than US$15bn on research and development in the next five years in order to up its game and compete at the higher end of the market as its existing flagship models are seen as more basic and entry-level handsets.

Xiaomi also intends to triple its number of retail outlets from 10,000 to 30,000.