Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

Chinese electric vehicle startup Nio has announced plans to list both in Hong Kong and Singapore, despite already being listed in the US. This move comes as regulatory risks grow both in the US and China for Chinese companies listed in New York.

Chinese companies like Nio are increasingly at risk of delisting from New York exchanges as Washington wants to reduce US investors’ exposure to businesses that don’t comply with US audit checks, while Beijing has tightened its control of Chinese businesses’ ability to raise capital overseas introducing new data and compliance rules. Nio follows Chinese ride-hailing company Didi ’s lead, which at the end of last year announced plans to delist from New York and pursue a Hong Kong listing.

The Chinese EV startup, which first went public in New York in 2018 raising US$1bn from the sale of 160 million shares, won’t be raising new funds or issuing new shares in either the Hong Kong or Singapore listings, but will instead be “listing by way of introduction” meaning a slice of existing shares will be available for trading in Hong Kong and Singapore.